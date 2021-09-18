Boris Johnson kicks off new cabinet with ‘half-time pep talk’ ahead of election battle

Boris Johnson yesterday gave his revamped cabinet a ‘half-time pep talk’ as he hinted at the possibility of early elections.

The Prime Minister said it was time to “spit out the orange peel” and keep the promises of his manifesto.

At yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Downing Street officials briefed ministers on plans to use the data to show the public how well they are performing against government goals.

The reunion was the first since the reshuffle when Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland were all sacked. New Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan took their places around the table for the first time.

Dominic Raab, demoted to the post of Minister of Justice, seemed uncomfortable next to his successor in Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss.

Mr Johnson, who was in good spirits, told his team it was time to redouble their efforts to keep the audience happy. “I’m just thinking about the delivery… I saw a few delivery rooms, probably as many delivery rooms as anyone in that room… except maybe Jacob (Rees-Mogg, the head of municipalities). ‘

Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie is pregnant with their second child, but he declines to say how many children he already has, despite having six while Mr Rees-Mogg has six.

The Prime Minister added: “I know that childbirth normally involves superhuman effort on the part of at least one person in the room. But there are many other people in this room who are absolutely essential to this success. .

“To mix up my metaphors, it’s, if you will, the half-time pep talk.

“This is the moment when we spit out the orange peel, we adjust our gum guards and our melee caps. We enter the field knowing that we will have to do it together and that we will have to do it as a team.

Presenting himself as the head of a government that can tackle problems that have “plagued” other administrations, Mr.

He said: “We are going to realize our fundamental project of unification and leveling across the country, for that is the mission. And by the sheer force of argument and sweet reason, we are going to make it happen. prevail against those who want to break up our country and know that we will strengthen our Union. ‘

The next election is due to take place by May 2024, but it is believed Mr Johnson could visit the country sooner, and yesterday’s ‘half-time pep talk’ will do nothing to allay those suspicions .

Mr Johnson told his cabinet they had to “work even harder” to deliver on the government’s priorities after the reshuffle.

In a subsequent briefing, his spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister opened the Cabinet by congratulating the members on their appointment, saying he was delighted to have such a strong team in place to better recover from the crisis. pandemic and respond to public priorities. ‘

The Firm received an update from Emily Lawson, No. 10 Delivery Unit Leader, “who provided insight into how her team will help advance the work needed to meet the priorities of the population, including health and social care, crime, skills, climate change and level up ”.

It also emerged yesterday that Chancellor Rishi Sunak would pledge to stop borrowing to finance current spending within three years as part of a Treasury crackdown.

The spokesperson added: “Cabinet agreed that shared data would be vital to this work, allowing ministers and the public to clearly see progress on each challenge.”

Mr Sunak reportedly intends to use next month’s budget to set new fiscal rules to demonstrate the Conservatives’ discipline with public finances ahead of the next election.