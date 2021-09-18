Inclusive government must achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan: PM Imran – Pakistan





Inclusive government must achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan: PM Imran

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed that the establishment of an inclusive government with all ethnic groups on board was a necessity to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, which was going through a while decisive.

“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is not only important for Pakistan and Tajikistan, but also for the whole region,” Imran Khan said at a joint press conference with President Emomali Rahmon here after holding a face-to-face meeting and interviews at the delegation level.

The prime minister said that in addition to having high-profile talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, they discussed the most important issue of the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was very important, especially for the Afghan people, who had been suffering for 40 years.

The prime minister said he and President Rahmon had discussed how they could ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He called the conflict situation between the Tajiks and the Taliban in Panjshir “worrying” and said the two countries had agreed to do their best to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The Prime Minister said that since Afghanistan is made up of diverse ethnic communities, 45 percent of which are Pashtuns as well as Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras, “we call for an inclusive government”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, added that they cannot dictate Afghanistan but urge them as friends to resolve the {Panjshir} problem through dialogue and also to open the blockade of humanitarian aid.

He said the situation in Afghanistan has two paths, one leading to peace or it can lead to a nightmarish scenario of conflict, humanitarian crisis and instability.

The prime minister said that three terrorist groups were using Afghan soil to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan, adding that stability in Afghanistan was in everyone’s interest.

On the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, Imran Khan said that the two sides had in-depth discussions to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade and connectivity, in addition to discussing ways to improve the bilateral trade in goods, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, etc.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Emomali Rahmon for successfully hosting the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He also thanked the President of Tajikistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation during his visit.

The Prime Minister said that he and his delegation were impressed with the development achieved by Tajikistan.

“We saw the development, the buildings and the greenery. I think that you [Tajik President] have a passion for development. We are impressed, ”he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon witnessed the signing of various documents and memoranda of understanding for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the fields of industry, tourism, hospitality, investment, information and broadcasting, physical training and sports. , information sharing to combat money laundering and avoid double taxation.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mamhmood Qurehi, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and Pakistani Ambassador to Tajikistan Imran Haider and their counterparts signed the MoUs on behalf of their respective parties.

