Politics
Urges Jokowi to adopt stance on dismissal of 56 KPK employees
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A total of 56 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) who did not pass national analysis test (TWK) in the process of changing its status to civil state apparatus (ASN) will be dismissed from its functions as of September 30, 2021.
Various parties are still urging President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to act on the controversy over the dismissal of 56 of the 75 KPK employees who underwent the test.
Meanwhile, many of the employees who failed the test were people known for their integrity in rooting out corruption.
They are investigators Bassuédois novel, President of the Employees’ Commission Yudi Purnomo, and investigators Harun Al Rasyid.
Since the issue of firing KPK employees who failed TWK began to be in the public spotlight, Jokowi has only made two statements.
In fact, Jokowi’s statement regarding this issue tends to be different from his previous statement.
The President’s attitude regarding TWK was first communicated to the public on May 17, 2021, 10 days after KPK President Firli Bahuri issued Decree (SK) number 652 of 2021 regarding the release of 75 employees. of KPKs who did not pass the TWK.
At that time, the chairman firmly stated that TWK could not immediately be the basis for firing KPK employees who did not qualify.
According to Jokowi, the results of the TWK should be incorporated into future steps for improving the KPK, both for individuals and institutions.
“And this is not immediately used as a basis for firing 75 KPK employees who are said to have failed the test,” Jokowi said in a YouTube show at the presidential secretariat on Monday (5/17/2021).
