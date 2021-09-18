Donald Trump blames ‘incompetent generals’ for drone strike in Kabul





Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden and “incompetent generals” for the drone strike that killed civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan late last month.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States General Command, admitted on Friday that the attack killed 10 civilians, including up to seven children, although the military previously said the August 29 strike was necessary to prevent the Islamic State militant group ISIS -K from launching further terrorist attacks.

Trump responded to the news by issuing a statement through his Save America PAC claiming that the attack had gone awry due to the Biden administration’s attempt to act like “badass” because the country had gone badly. “Surrendered” to the Taliban and caused the chaotic withdrawal of the army.

“It’s a shame that so many people have been killed by our incompetent generals,” Trump said. “The Biden administration wanted to show they were tough guys after surrendering to the Taliban, who left many soldiers wounded or dead, and left Americans and the best military equipment in the world behind. ‘has never been so embarrassed or humiliated. “

Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that “incompetent generals” and the Biden administration were responsible for the drone strike in Kabul, adding that the nation “has never been so embarrassed or humiliated. Trump is pictured during the event. ‘a rally in Cullman, Alabama on August 21, 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Although the pullout was executed under Biden, it was the Trump administration that brokered a deal with the Taliban to leave the country. After the bulk of the US forces left, the US-backed Afghan government and army quickly fell to Taliban attack.

On August 26, ISIS-K, an enemy of the Taliban and the United States, carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 American servicemen and at least 169 Afghan civilians. The United States launched two airstrikes on what the military said were ISIS-K targets, the second of which killed civilians.

McKenzie told a press briefing Friday that he was “fully responsible” for the strike and “the tragic outcome”. He said the military “was struck by the theory of reasonable certainty” and mistakenly believed the strike prevented “an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport”.

“The strike team was convinced, at the time of the strike, that the area was free of civilians, and they had taken cautious measures with regard to weapons during the strike to minimize the risk of civilian casualties,” said McKenzie. “Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake.”

McKenzie went on to say that the United States was “exploring the possibility” of offering compensation to the families of the victims. Biden has not publicly addressed the strike. After the army’s first airstrike in Afghanistan, which it said killed two ISIS-K targets on August 27, the president said the strike was “not the last” and promised to “continue to hunt down” those responsible for the airport attack.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-blames-incompetent-generals-kabul-drone-strike-1630431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos