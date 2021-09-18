50 civil organizations request amnesty for Saiful Mahdi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A total of 50 civil society organizations from Aceh sent a letter to President Joko Widodo requesting amnesty for professors at Syiah Kuala University (USK) Banda Aceh Saiful Mahdi | jailed for libel. “Filing of the application amnesty This request to the president is a form of concern from Aceh civil society towards Dr Saiful Mahdi who was imprisoned on the same day of education, ”said Riswati, representative of the Aceh Civil Society Coalition in Banda Aceh, Friday September 17, 2021. Previously, according to the results of the Court of Cassation (MA) which upheld the decision of the Banda Aceh District Court, Saiful Mahdi had to serve a three-month prison sentence and a fine of 10 million rupees. He was found guilty of criticizing USK’s internal WhatsApp group over the CPNS test results for the campus engineering faculty professor. The Banda Aceh District Prosecutor has determined that Saiful Mahdi is serving a prison sentence at the Banda Aceh Class IIA Penitentiary in Lambaro, Aceh Besar. Riswati said differences of opinion regarding the acceptance of the CPNS could be resolved on the campus of Syiah Kuala University. If necessary, with the mediation of representatives of the General Directorate of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. In the amnesty letter delivered, President Joko Widodo once said that the implementation of UU ITE need to uphold justice. Therefore, said Riswati, the court ruling against Saiful Mahdi’s criticism is not in line with the Joint Decree (SKB) of the Chief of Police, Attorney General and Minister of Communication and Information Number 229 of 2021, Number 154 of 2021, Number KB / 2 / VI / 2021 regarding guidelines for the implementation of certain articles In Act No. 19 of 2016 regarding the second amendment to Act No. 11 of 2008 regarding the information and electronic transactions (UU ITE). According to Riswati, the verdict of the Banda Aceh District Court and Aceh High Court, which was later reinforced by the Supreme Court ruling on Saiful Mahdi, not only hurt the sense of justice, but also compromises legal certainty. “Because a similar verdict can happen to anyone, because the scale of the prohibited crime is unclear,” said the director of Flower Aceh. Through letters and for humanitarian reasons, Riswati continued, they hope that the generosity of President Joko Widodo will grant amnesty to USK MIPA faculty professor Banda Aceh. “The imprisonment of a speaker with recognized expertise in his field as well as a high commitment to honesty and humanity is a loss for all of us,” Riswati said. Meanwhile, 50 civil society organizations in Aceh who have supported amnesty for Saiful Mahdi |, including Aceh Institute, Aceh Fulbright Association, Balai Syura Ureung Inong Aceh (BSUIA), Environmental Innovator (Evator). Student association DPD Aceh Muhammadiyah (IMM), Flower Aceh, Aceh Build Forum, Aceh NGO Forum, Aceh Anti-Corruption Movement (GeRAK Aceh), Gayo Anti-Corruption Network (JANGKO), Women’s Network for Justice (Jari Aceh) and Kanot Bu Community.

