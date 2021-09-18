The international community should prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) calls Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council, September 17, 2021. @ PakPMO / TwitterPM Imran Khan says that the nations of the world should remain committed to supporting the Afghan people Stresses the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the region Pakistan and China agree to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and coordinate closely on matters of common interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the international community should take action to prevent humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and help stabilize its economy.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe on Friday on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended cordial greetings to his Chinese counterpart and President Xi Jinping and appreciated China’s support in Pakistan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said the nations of the world should remain committed to supporting the Afghan people while sharing their views on the regional situation during the meeting, the statement added.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance to Pakistan and the region. From this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, he said.

Speaking on issues relating to the Pak-China bilateral ties and the China-Pakistan economic corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” and strategic partners.

He argued that the CPEC was a transformational project and that both parties were working towards its completion on time.

It was agreed that the two sides would maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and coordinate closely on all issues of common interest.

The prime minister attended the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) summit in the Tajik capital earlier today.

Pakistan and China had maintained close collaboration for the meeting of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated regional approach.

