Biden administration appeals order to stop deporting migrants under Trump-era Covid policy





Migrants cross the Rio Grande River carrying food and other supplies to a makeshift encampment under the International Bridge between Del Rio, TX and Acua, MX on September 17, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas.

Jordan Vonderhaar | Getty Images

The Biden administration is appealing a judge’s order to stop using the Trump-era pandemic policy that allows for the swift deportation of migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum.

The Department of Justice on Friday appealed the ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that bans the federal government from deporting migrants under the public health act known as Title 42. Sullivan ordered that the decision comes into effect in 14 days.

The call is the latest move by the Biden administration to deal with the wave of migrants from Mexico and Central America that has illegally crossed the border for 20 years, which remains a political flashpoint between Republicans and progressive democrats.

Title 42 was first introduced by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. He gave the government the power to turn back any migrants caught crossing the border illegally, regardless of their country of origin, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

While President Joe Biden has worked to roll back many of his predecessor’s intransigent immigration policies, he renewed Title 42 last month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an updated order. justifying its use due to the ongoing pandemic.

The CDC order said the policy would remain in effect until border migration of non-US citizens from Mexico and Canada “ceased to be a serious danger to public health.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than one million migrants have been deported under the policy, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

Under the Trump administration, more than 444,000 migrants have been returned across the border using Title 42. And more than 690,000 migrants have been deported through politics since Biden took office in January.

The Biden administration’s decision to retain Title 42 was a blow to many immigration advocates and progressive Democrats who had hoped the federal government would choose to end the policy after Thursday’s decision.

“We are upset because the Biden administration is spending its precious time and energy fighting tooth and nail to enforce President Trump’s xenophobic immigration policies, putting thousands of people in danger,” Noah Gottschalk said , head of global policy for Oxfam America, in a Twitter post on Friday.

Oxfam America was among the groups that challenged Title 42 in the lawsuit that resulted in Thursday’s ruling. Other groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES.

RAICES said he was also “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

“In defending Title 42, the Biden administration has made it clear that it is prepared to deny asylum-seeking families their right to a full and fair process to receive protection in the United States,” Tami Goodlette, director of the litigation at RAICES, based in Texas. a statement said on Friday. “The Biden administration has a moral obligation to stop using Title 42 to harm families and children, and it must stop using Title 42 in its entirety.”

“We urge the White House to rectify this reckless decision to appeal and end the suffering of these families once and for all,” Goodlette said.

The White House and DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

