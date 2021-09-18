Blaming Pakistan for Taliban takeover is ‘illogical’, PM Imran says





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan to strengthen national unity and create long-term stability in the war-torn country.

“We believe that in the interests of Afghanistan and for long-term stability, an inclusive government should be formed to strengthen unity there,” he said in an interview with Russia Today on Friday.

Pakistan, the prime minister said, is working with Afghanistan’s neighbors to determine what the Afghan government should do so that the international community can recognize it.

The important step would be the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he stressed. “Afghanistan is a diverse country but the Taliban are a Pashtun movement and the Pashtuns make up half of the population.”

“However, there are also Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras who are in great numbers.”

He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting was important because it brought together almost all of Afghanistan’s neighbors. At present, the question of Afghanistan is important for the whole region.

“Afghanistan is at a historic crossroads and either it will progress towards stability after wars for four decades or it will go in the wrong direction and chaos and huge humanitarian and refugee crises will be created and this will affect all neighbors Afghanistan, ”he continued. .

Prime Minister Imran also said that Pakistan is part of the international community and that the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would be an important step.

The fear of terrorism from afghan soil

From Pakistan’s point of view, he said terrorism is also feared in Afghanistan because previously three terrorist groups used Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan.

To a question, he said that if you consider that Pakistan helped the Taliban against the United States, it would mean that Pakistan is stronger than the United States and all European countries and Pakistan with a militia. 60,000 to 70,000 men carrying small arms managed to defeat an army of 300,000 soldiers.

Unfortunately, a propaganda campaign has been launched against Pakistan, he said. “This [propaganda] began to distract attention from the inability, corruption and lack of governance of the last Afghan government. “

The Prime Minister said that the majority of Afghans saw the last government as a puppet and that there was no respect in the eyes of the Afghans for this government.

Illogical propaganda

The second element of this propaganda was India which had made a huge investment in the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani, he explained.

India launched the propaganda but it was illogical, he said, adding that Pakistan has a total budget of $ 50 billion for its 220 million people.

He said how Pakistan could have helped anyone in this war of resistance that has prevailed over America. “The United States has poured $ 2,000 billion into this war in 20 years. So this is all propaganda and illogical.

He wondered how it was that the 300,000 men of the Afghan army had not fought and asked if Pakistan had prevented her from fighting.

He said a full analysis should be done to find out why the world’s bravest nation’s army laid down their arms without a fight.

Relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran

Responding to another question, Prime Minister Imran said Iran is a neighbor of Pakistan and that a civilized relationship with its neighbors would promote trade and benefit the whole region.

Saudi Arabia is Pakistan’s closest ally and a friend who has always helped Pakistan, he added. “We therefore hope that there is an understanding between the two countries, because a conflict between them would be destructive for the region.”

A dispute between the two countries would have an impact on oil prices which had already risen because of Covid and due to the drop in supply, he added.

He believed that oil prices had affected everyone and that the increase in the prices of edibles would have a negative impact on the poor.

“So not only Pakistan but everyone should make sure that understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran improves,” he added.

