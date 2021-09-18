European human rights organization gives Turkey final warning over jailed agent of George Soros





The Council of Europe warned on Friday that Turkey could soon face rare disciplinary proceedings if it does not release a philanthropist critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in accordance with an order from the European Court of Rights. Osman Kavala, 63, a civilian activist, has been in prison since his arrest in October 2017, facing a shifting series of charges linked to the 2013 protests and a failed coup attempt in 2016. He denies the allegations and remains in prison in defiance of a December 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which reports to the Council of Europe, that Kavala was required to silence him. The human rights committee of ministers, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of ECHR judgments, said it intended “to initiate this (infringement) procedure in case the applicant is not released before »their next meeting, from November 30 to December 2. . She said that the response of the Turkish authorities so far “suggests a refusal by the respondent state to comply with the final judgment of the Court”. This is the first such warning Turkey has received regarding the impending infringement procedure. The procedure may result in the suspension of the member state’s voting rights and of its membership in the Council of Europe, which Turkey joined in 1950. The initiation of the procedure would require the approval of 32 of the 47 member states of the Council, which would put Turkey on notice. The case would then be referred to the ECHR for a final decision. – Turkey faces “shame” – Amnesty International’s director for Europe, Nils Muiznieks, wrote on Twitter that Turkey has now been “on notice” of continuing political persecution. If Kavala is not released, Turkey “would be ashamed to be referred” to the ECHR, he said. “The ball (is) firmly in Turkey’s court, (it is) high time to do the right thing and release it immediately,” he wrote. An infringement procedure against a member state for non-execution of ECHR judgments has only been used once before, in a 2017 case involving Azerbaijani opposition activist Ilgar Mammadov. Mammadov was released from prison in August 2018. Erdogan has repeatedly accused Kavala of being the agent of billionaire financier and pro-democracy activist George Soros. Turkish courts have repeatedly rejected his lawyers’ requests for his release. The committee of ministers also called for the release and quashing of the conviction of Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, imprisoned since 2016. They promised to reconsider his case at the next meeting. Erdogan has been the subject of repeated criticism of the crackdown on opposition activists and politicians following the failed 2016 coup attempt. France Media Agency

