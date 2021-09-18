The GOP wants to distance itself from the insurgency. Trump has other ideas.





Since Donald Trump stepped down, most, but not all, elected Republicans have tried to walk a tightrope: embrace the ‘Big Lie’ that Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was somehow unfair and fraudulent, while distancing itself from the violence of the January 6 insurgency.

The problem? Trump won’t let them.

Trump supporters will hold a “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, an event to support insurgents still in pre-trial detention. Those still in prison are “political prisoners,” said the organizer of the rally. It’s unlikely. The New York Times reports that 15% of those arrested in a Capitol break-in remain in custody, which is actually well below the overall federal remand rate of 75%. The truth is not the subject here, however. The goal is to transform the insurgents into martyrs for the Trumpist cause.

Unsurprisingly, Trump endorsed this notion. “Our hearts and minds are with those so unfairly persecuted in connection with the January 6 protest over the rigged presidential election,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “On top of everything else, it has conclusively proven that we are a two tier justice system. Ultimately, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

The problem for elected Republicans, however, is that even though they have fallen behind Trump as party leader, they would much rather discuss anything but the insurgency. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Offered a fist pump salute to the Jan.6 crowd before starting his assault, has indicated he will not attend Saturday’s rally. “Every time the attention is on Joe Biden it’s good for Republicans, and every time the attention is on Jan. 6 it’s bad for Republicans,” said a GOP strategist at the Times. Trump’s decision to draw attention to jailed rioters falls squarely in the latter category.

This has always been the problem for Republicans, however. They love the way Trump excites their base, but he often does so in a way that alienates the electorate at large. That’s why senators and members of Congress spent the four years of his presidency telling reporters they had not seen his tweets. Trump is never going to curb his narcissism for the sake of his party. As long as they stick with Trump, Republicans will be stuck with insurgents.

