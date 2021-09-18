President Joko Widodo attends MEF virtual meeting





President Joko Widodo attended the 2021 meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate (MEF) Forum virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday (9/17/2021) in the night. ANTARA / HO-Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat.

Elshinta.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the 2021 meeting of the Major Energy and Climate Economies (MEF) Forum virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday (9/17) in the night. According to a written statement received from the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Saturday morning, President Jokowi is one of ten heads of state or government participating in the forum. In his speech, President Jokowi said that the world is currently facing a difficult situation in a number of sectors, including the energy and climate sectors. This difficult situation, said the president, cannot be managed by a single country, but requires joint action on a global scale. “Credibility, especially concrete actions, is very crucial,” said the president. During the meeting, the President expressed Indonesia’s commitment to help address this difficult situation. From the energy sector, the president said Indonesia launched a transformation towards new and renewable energy, as well as an economic acceleration based on green technologies last August. “To achieve this transformation, we have designed a strategy of transitioning power plants from coal to new renewable energies, accelerating the development of new renewable energy infrastructure supported by the implementation of energy efficiency, increasing the use of biofuels, and develop the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry, ”he said. In addition, the president revealed that Indonesia is aiming for carbon neutrality (Net Zero) by 2060 with a pilot zone which is still under development. “Including the construction of the green industrial park with an area of ​​20,000 hectares, the largest in the world, north of Kalimantan,” said the president. Regarding the energy transition, the president said that a global partnership is essential because the energy transition for developing countries requires affordable financing and technology. “We are opening up cooperation and investment opportunities for the development of biofuels, lithium battery industry, electric vehicles, technology” carbon capture and storage, hydrogen energy, green industrial zones and the Indonesian carbon market, ”he explained. Finally, the Head of State expressed his support for the Global Methane Pledge or joint action commitment aimed at reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The President said the Global Methane Pledge can be an impetus to strengthen partnerships by supporting the capacity of developing countries. “Along with the United States and 45 other countries, Indonesia has also joined the Global Methane Initiative. The reduction in methane emissions has been included in Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), ”he said. Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said US President Joe Biden has invited a number of major countries to attend the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe and the Secretary General of the United Nations. Mahendra said the Major Economies Forum meeting aims to bring together the cooperation of major countries for ambitious concrete steps to achieve the ambitions or goals of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow in November. According to Mehendra, the specific goal is to ensure that global temperature changes do not exceed one and a half degrees Celsius.

