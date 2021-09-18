Trump said his son-in-law Kushner was more loyal to Israel than the United States and perpetuated offensive Jewish stereotype





Former President Donald Trump has told associates his son-in-law and senior Jewish adviser is more loyal to Israel than the United States, Washington Post writers Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal in their upcoming book, Peril.

You know, Trump joked at another meeting, mocking his son-in-law Mr. Kushner, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family and worked for peace in the Middle East, Jareds more loyal to Israel than in the United States, according to a copy of The Independent obtained before its September 21 release.

Mr. Trump’s use of what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-Semitic trope was nothing new to the former president.

In August 2019, he repeatedly accused American Jews who vote Democrats of being disloyal to Israel or implied that American Jews should vote according to the interests of a country that is not their own.

I think any Jewish people who vote for a Democrat, I think that shows either a complete lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty, he said.

A little over a year later, in September 2020, he told a group of American Jewish leaders during a White House conference call marking the Jewish New Year that Jews should vote for him because Democrats would be bad for Israel, adding that we love your country.

Trump has often denied harboring anti-Semitic sentiments during his presidency. When a reporter for an Orthodox Jewish weekly asked him about an increase in anti-Semitic attacks at a press conference in February 2017, he angrily told the reporter that he was the least anti-Semitic person you have. never seen in your life.

Nonetheless, his presidency was marked by a significant increase in anti-Semitic activity, most notably the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., In which protesters chanted the Jews Will Not Replace Us and the mass shooting of October 2018 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. .

Some of the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying defeat to President Joe Biden wore clothing emblazoned with anti-Semitic slogans, such as Camp Auschwitz, a reference to the infamous camp of the Nazi death and 6MWE, which represents 6 million [Jews murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust] Was not enough.

