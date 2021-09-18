modi birthday: Narendra Modi image bright but middle class ka dil maange more: ET online survey





Key points to remember

Good policies but better health facilities are a demand

Household budgets affected by food inflation, rising oil prices

Stronger country; PM picture can wear UP

Farmers are widely seen as being led by middlemen Prime Minister Narendra Modi must add a touch of realism to his 71st birthday celebrations. The middle class is not happy with food inflation and rising oil prices, according to a survey by ET Online. The reader also believes that Modi could have handled the second wave of the pandemic better and did not read the signals well. The survey, which drew more than 7,000 responses, offers a glimpse into the nation’s state of mind, especially as the government launches crucial state polls and launches an ambitious reform agenda economy focused on asset sales and reforms in telecommunications, automotive and banking. The readership of ET Online is largely made up of people between the ages of 18 and 35. The Prime Minister’s image, however, shines brightly and most people think the country is stronger, geopolitically, in its leadership. This will help him in the next elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Centre’s asset monetization plan has received a huge boost from people. Its effort of autonomy too. The thorn in the side of the Modi government which protests against farmers has limited support. One in two people believe that the farmers’ protest is led by intermediaries. Health



Of those polled, 40% felt that the Modi government had not correctly read the signals of the second wave of the coronavirus. They believe that the 2nd wave, which hit India brutally in April-May, could have been better handled. One in three respondents want more hospitals to be built in the country to improve health infrastructure. AND Online and pockets



More than half, or 54% of those polled, felt that rising food prices and rising oil prices had shaken their household budgets.



The big points to remember for Prime Minister Modi are therefore there: the middle class is unhappy with its health and its wealth: it would have liked to see a better response to the pandemic, and the rise in the prices of food and gasoline wreaks havoc on household budgets. AND Online Good policies



More than 2 in 3 respondents to the survey applauded the Modi government’s asset monetization program whereby the government will invite private actors to own and manage airports, roads and railways for a specified period of time, knowing that they, the consumers, may have to pay more. for road and rail use. People also said that they thought India would slowly come to China’s position under Modis’ call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, and it was a good call to give. AND Online and the nation too



Respondents feel that India is stronger in the leadership of Modis and that they feel more secure. The prime minister’s image, they believe, will influence voters in the Uttar Pradesh elections. However, one in five respondents admitted that elections in Uttar Pradesh are notoriously difficult to predict. AND Online

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/narendra-modis-image-bright-but-middle-class-ka-dil-mange-more-et-online-survey/articleshow/86311878.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos