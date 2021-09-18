No other leader of Narendra Modis’ stature in the country: Shiv Sena wishes PM on his birthday





The Shiv Sena welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, adding that there were no other leaders of his stature in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 71st birthday on September 17th. (Photo: PTI file) On Friday, the Shiv Sena hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, saying he has ensured the country’s political stability and that no other leader can match his stature. “Modi is a very popular leader. We wish him good health and greetings on his birthday,” said MP and Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. “Previously, the BJP formed governments at the Center by forging alliances with various parties. But under Modi, the party obtained an absolute majority. It was thanks to his leadership,” said Raut. After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was Modi who took BJP to the height of success, Raut said, adding that there could be differences in its style of operation and policies, “but there is no ‘another leader of Modi’s stature in the country today. READ ALSO :466 doses per second: As PM turns 71, India sets record with 2.5 crore Covid shots in one day

READ ALSO : Modi did what his predecessors never dared: JP Nadda on the Prime Minister’s birthday Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

