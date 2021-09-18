Do residents of Croydon have to pay for the siding removal? MP questions Boris Johnson in Parliament





Boris Johnson speaking in Parliament (Photo: House of Commons / PA Wire) Labor MP for Croydon Central, Sarah Jones, asked the Prime Minister on Wednesday whether residents of Bridge House in Croydon should have to pay 23,000 each for the removal of dangerous coatings. During the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, Sarah Jones explained that residents were asked to pay the sum because the coating on their building was of the “wrong type” and did not make them eligible for the security fund. government buildings. In May of last year, the government announced that it put 1 billion in the fund to be used for “hazardous non-ACM coatings on residential buildings 18 meters and over that do not comply with building regulations”. Jones asked the Prime Minister: ‘My constituents in Bridge House, Croydon live in apartments covered with a dangerous coating that will cost millions of dollars to remove. “They are not eligible for the government building security fund because it is not the right type of coating. “Can the Prime Minister confirm: Do my constituents have to pay the 23,000 each they are charged to remove this coating, or does he have a better plan?” The coatings scandal is a lingering problem in the UK and rose to prominence after the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, which killed 72 people. The Prime Minister replied to Jones: “If the constituents of the Honorable Ladys are told that they do not have to remove this coating, then the answer is no. “It is very, very important that this House recognizes that too many buildings have been unnecessarily unfair, classified in my view as dangerous and dangerous. “Of course we need to remove the dangerous coatings, and we are doing it, but I want households and renters living in apartments across this country to have the confidence that they can do it safely, and that is what this government is doing. “ The Croydon Advertiser covers areas including, but not limited to Coulsdon, Purley, Selsdon, Shirley, Thornton Heath and Croydon in the London Borough of Croydon. Get all the latest news, updates, things to do and more from dedicated Croydon’s InYourArea feed.

