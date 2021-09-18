Biden proposes to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030





This content was published on September 17, 2021 – 13:31

Washington, Sept. 17 (EFE) .- United States President Joe Biden on Friday proposed reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, an initiative he is promoting with the European Union (EU) and which is based on May it gain momentum at the UN climate summit (COP26). “We need to take our ambitions to the highest possible level at (COP26 in) Glasgow. For those who have not yet done so, time is running out,” Biden said at the start of the Great Economics Forum on Energy and Climate, hosted by the Bedroom. White. He warned that, without major commitments from major economies, the goal set by the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century “is spiraling out of control. “. “We are working with the European Union and other partners to launch a global commitment on methane aimed at reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, from 2020 levels,” said Biden. Achieving this goal “will not only rapidly reduce the rate of global warming” but will also bring “other very valuable benefits, such as improved public health and agricultural production,” he added. El metano es el segundo mayor gas antropognico (originado por la actuacin humana) that contribuye al calentamiento global, despus del dixido de carbono (CO2), y es responsible for “alrededor de medio grado” centgrado del aumento en la temperatura del planeta, segn the White House. Biden hopes to convince more leaders from other countries to join the methane initiative, which is scheduled to officially launch at the Glasgow summit. However, the virtual forum organized this Friday by the White House did not bring together the leaders of the two other most polluting countries in the world, except the United States: neither the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, nor the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra. Modi. Yes, the presidents of Mexico, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador; from Argentina, Alberto Fernndez; from Indonesia, Joko Widodo; and from South Korea, Moon Jae-in, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. In addition, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson; the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen; the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres. None of them made public statements at the forum, the only part of which open to the press was Biden’s speech and those of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Special Envoy for the John Kerry climate. EFE llb / afs / acm (photo) (video) EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agence EFE SA.

