The Taliban said to keep their promises





ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors on Friday reaffirmed their intention to promote peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region as a whole.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia stressed the need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan, resulting in an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all ethno-political forces in the country. country, said the joint statement of the four countries after the meeting in Dushanbe, released by the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC) summits ) in Dushanbe to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The four neighbors of Afghanistan all face common threats and this was reflected in the joint statement which underlined that given the security challenges emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, the need to coordinate efforts to counter threats, in particular the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking, in order to ensure regional stability and respond to the concerns and legitimate interests of neighboring states.

The ministers stressed that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan must be respected, that the basic principle of Afghan-led Afghan participation must be implemented and that the rights of the Afghan people to seek peace, stability, development and prosperity should be maintained, added the joint statement.

The ministers expressed their concern over the precarious humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, as well as the risks of a possible influx of refugees into the region, he said. They stressed the need to restore peaceful life and revive the country’s economy, and called on the international community to continue providing urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The ministers agreed to continue coordination between Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran on Afghanistan and to hold meetings at the level of ministers, special envoys and ambassadors in due course.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on countries in the region to resist any drift towards bloc politics and stressed the continuation of the approach of peaceful coexistence. Peaceful coexistence and cooperation, not confrontation, should be the main drivers of global politics, he said in his speech at the 20th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, which s is held in the capital of Tajikistan.

The summit brought together the presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran, leaders of observer states, foreign ministers and heads of international and regional organizations. Vladimir Norov, secretary general of the SCO, and Jumakhon Giyasov, director of the executive committee of the regional counterterrorism structure of the SCO, were also present.

The prime minister said tackling threats to international and regional peace and security is of vital interest to the SCO. He said the fight against terrorism would not be won if such threats and challenges were ignored, with state terrorism being the most prominent, perpetrated against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories.

In some cases, such extremist and fanatic ideologies have risen to seize state power in so-called democracies, he said. Imran Khan said Pakistan believes that the faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions for the peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes is a necessary condition for peace and essential for creating an environment of cooperation.

Imran Khan said Afghanistan was rightly the center of attention given recent developments. He said the sudden change from the previous government which surprised everyone; the takeover of power by the Taliban and the total withdrawal of foreign forces created a new reality in Afghanistan.

He said it was a relief that it all happened without bloodshed, without civil war and without a mass exodus of refugees. It is now in the collective interest of the international community to ensure that there is no resumption of the conflict in Afghanistan and that the security situation is stabilized, he said.

Imran Khan, stressing the equally urgent priorities to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan, said: “We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its withdrawal could lead to economic collapse. He added: Now is the time to stand with the Afghan people, firmly and unequivocally.

Imran Khan commended the UN Secretary-General and UN agencies for taking the initiative to mobilize international support for the urgently needed humanitarian assistance. He said that in addition to assisting international evacuation efforts, Pakistan has given all possible support to the delivery and facilitation of humanitarian assistance.

We believe that the positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan is extremely important. There is a rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan; this moment should not be wasted, stressed Imran Khan.

He said it would be unwise at this critical point to spread negativity or engage in malicious propaganda, as some spoilers have sought to do, and stressed that this would only undermine the prospects for peace, to the detriment of the Afghan people.

He said that the Taliban, for their part, must abide by the commitments made above all for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This, he stressed, was vital for the stability of Afghanistan and also important for ensuring respect for the rights of all Afghans and ensuring that Afghanistan is never again a safe haven for terrorists.

Imran Khan said that the history of Afghanistan is a testament to the fact that the country values ​​its sovereignty and cannot be controlled from the outside. We will continue to support a stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, he added.

