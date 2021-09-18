Politics
Jokowi explains the concept of Indonesia’s energy transition at the International Forum
Jokowi said Indonesia began to transform towards the use of renewable energy and an accelerated green technology economy from August 2021.
“To achieve this transformation, we have devised a strategy to switch power plants from coal to new renewable energies, accelerate the development of new renewable energy infrastructure supported by energy efficiency, increase the use of biofuels and develop the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry. Jokowi said at the meeting.
Jokowi also explained that the government is targeting carbon neutral Indonesia by 2060 through pilot areas under development, one of which is the Green Industrial Park covering an area of 20,000 hectares in North Kalimantan, which would be the largest green industrial park in the country. world.
In addition, Jokowi presented the stages of Indonesia’s energy transition. According to the former mayor of Solo, Indonesia’s energy transition requires a global partnership as the energy transition of developing countries requires affordable financing and technology. Therefore, Jokowi invites investors who want to cooperate in the field of renewable energy.
We open cooperation and investment opportunities for the development of biofuels, lithium battery industry, electric vehicles, carbon technology, Capture and storage, hydrogen energy, green industrial zones and the Indonesian carbon market, he added.
Jokowi also admitted that Indonesia supports committing to joint action under the Global Methane Pledge campaign. This idea aims to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The former governor of DKI Jakarta believes that the Global Methane Pledge can be an impetus to strengthen partnerships by supporting the capacities of developing countries.
Along with the United States and 45 other countries, Indonesia has also joined the Global Methane Initiative. The reduction in methane emissions has been included in Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Jokowi said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said the 2021 meeting on the Major on Energy and Climate Economies was held at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden.
“United States President Joe Biden has invited a number of key countries to attend this meeting and on this occasion the President is one of 10 other government leaders who attended and attended the meeting. spoke in a virtual setting, ”said Mahendra. after accompanying Jokowi to the event.
“In addition to the 10 heads of government, there is also the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe and the Secretary General of the United Nations,” he said.
Mahendra said the meeting aimed to discuss concrete measures for cooperation ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow in November. They focus on the goal that the global temperature does not change by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. They discussed the agenda of the contribution of each country in the fight against climate change and discussed the use of renewable energies.
In addition, President Biden also called on those attending this meeting to support the so-called global commitment to methane, namely an agreement or a collective promise also aimed at combating emissions caused by methane gas.
“Associated to global commitment to methane which is a proposal and a request for support from President Biden, the President expressed his general support for this step by suggesting that the whole process be conducted openly through a transparent and participatory mechanism. In the context of Indonesia itself, methane gas reduction was included in the Indonesian NDC which was also implemented.update and submitted to the UN or the UNFCCC, ”said Mahendra.
Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar also accompanied President Jokowi during the event.
