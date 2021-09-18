Responding to PM Imran Khan’s Suggestions, Shehbaz Sharif Proposes New Names for ECP Positions





PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right). Photo: file Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif suggests the names of Justice (ret) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Justice (ret) Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Javed Anwar and others for Punjab. The names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf have been suggested for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two posts in the ECP became vacant after the retirement of two members of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 26.

LAHORE: PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has proposed names for the appointment of new provincial members to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter suggesting names for ECP members, Shehbaz Sharif proposed new names for the Punjab and KP slots.

He suggested the names of Justice (ret) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Justice (ret) Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Javed Anwar, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali for Punjab.

While the names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf have been suggested for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, by the opposition leader.

It is relevant to mention here that two positions in the ECP became vacant following the retirement of two members of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 26.

PM writes to Shehbaz about vacant posts in ECP

Earlier on August 27, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of members of the ECP.

Therefore, in accordance with Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, the prime minister wrote a letter to the leader of the opposition, Chaudhry said, so that these vacancies could be filled.

The prime minister had nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in the Punjab and the KP.

For Punjab, the prime minister appointed Ahsan Mehboob – a retired BS-22 officer in the police service, Raja Aamir Khan – a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas – a BS-22 officer at the retirement from Pakistani administrative service.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister recommended retired judge Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan – a retired BS-22 officer in Pakistan’s administrative service, and Muzammil Khan a lawyer at Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

The appointment of members of the Punjab ECP and the KP will be possible after the opposition response, Chaudhry said.

