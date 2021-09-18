Turkey and ASEAN have a very positive agenda: Official

Turkey and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have a very positive agenda, an official at Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Turkey highly appreciates and cherishes the ASEAN path. Recognizing the central role of ASEAN, Turkey has steadily developed relations with ASEAN, said Nilvana Darama, a senior ministry official.

Turkey and ASEAN have a very positive agenda, said Darama, who was addressing an event hosted by the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara as chairman of the ASEAN committee in Ankara.

Founded on August 8, 1967, ASEAN, which has reached more than $ 2.5 trillion in gross domestic product, promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational and socio-cultural integration among its ten members. and other countries in Asia.

This year, the 54th ASEAN Day is celebrated under the theme We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper.

Darama said Turkey offered to share expertise and experience on developing and increasing cultural contacts between Turkey and ASEAN member states.

Turkey is keen to strengthen cooperation with various ASEAN countries, she said, adding that Turkey was a major contributor to humanitarian aid bilaterally in addition to sending medical relief to the region.

Turkey’s ultimate goal is to become a full dialogue partner (in ASEAN) and we want to have a more active, direct and results-oriented engagement with the group, the official said.

She said ASEAN represents unity and solidarity among its member states.

For more than half a century, ASEAN has been recognized for its contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in its region and beyond. Today, ASEAN has become a benchmark (but) achieving this level of success has not been an easy task, she said.

– ASEAN, major axis of the Turkeys Asia Anew Initiative

ASEAN, said Darama, has developed a resilient peace ecosystem.

The environment of peace and stability it has created in Southeast Asia has positively improved the region at large and beyond, she said, suggesting that ASEAN has become one of the best examples of regional ownership.

It has inspired and has become a model for most regional and interregional processes, Darama added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry official said ASEAN was a major goal of Turkey’s Asia Anew initiative launched two years ago under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Asia Anew has become more institutional recently with the creation of a general directorate at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, specializing in Turkey’s new Asian perspective, she added.

Last month, Ankara also hosted an ASEAN-Turkey trilateral meeting.

Our real potential must be harnessed through collective efforts. The increase in high-level bilateral visits and the revitalization of bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be key to elevating the relationship to higher levels, she said.

– ASEAN at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum 2022

Sazali Mustafa Kamal, Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey, said in his opening speech that ASEAN Day marks the date of the formation of the regional grouping.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamal said, ASEAN is committed to taking care of our people and the well-being of each; prepare for future opportunities and challenges and prosper together as a unified region.

We appreciate these aspirations and their importance in our collective efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamal said at the event which also saw the dialogue participation of ASEAN 11 and sector partners.

He said the Ankara ASEAN Committee was satisfied with the outcome of the ASEAN-Turkey trilateral meeting.

ASEAN Member States stand ready to play our role and contribute to the projects and ideas discussed in the meeting, inter alia, ASEAN’s participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum and the proposed ASEAN week. for next year, Kamal said.