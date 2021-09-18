PM Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Saturday with the secretaries of various ministries and departments, according to officials familiar with the matter cited by the PTI news agency. The evening meeting comes amid the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) which has wreaked havoc on human lives and the economy. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting called Chintan Shivir with his council of ministers. While all relevant details regarding the agenda for Saturday’s meeting have yet to be revealed, those familiar with the matter said four more such meetings are scheduled to discuss ways to further improve the governance. Read also | “We will not rest …”: PM Modi humiliated beyond words after birthday wishes, records vaccinations The Prime Minister also chaired a high-level review meeting on September 10 regarding the Covid-19 situation and vaccine status in the country. In July, Prime Minister Modi reshuffled his cabinet before seven states went to parliamentary elections next year. Among them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh. At the September 14 meeting, Modi told his cabinet colleagues that simplicity is the way of life and asked ministers to learn from their colleagues’ best practices. Stating that sharing is benevolent, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the meetings during his days in Gujarat where everyone used to bring their own tiffins and share food as well as ideas. Read also | At SCO meeting, Modi says Afghanistan proves radicalization is a major challenge for peace September 17 marked the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day that also saw a record rate of vaccination against Covid-19. Until 9 p.m. on Friday, India administered 2.25 crore of Covid-19 vaccination doses with the Co-Win website updated every second throughout the day as a mega vaccination campaign was scheduled on the day. of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “Every Indian would be proud of today’s record number of vaccinations. I thank our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all the frontline workers who worked hard to make the vaccination campaign a success. . Let us continue to strengthen vaccination to defeat Covid -19 “, tweeted the Prime Minister, hailing the feat.

