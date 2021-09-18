23,602 doses of vaccine administered to visitors to Bekasi shopping centers





Bekasi, West Java (ANTARA) – At least 23,602 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to visitors to the shopping center in Bekasi, West Java, based on the results of local government surveillance at 17 vaccination points in the shopping centers in the city. “We will continue to push it until the end of this month. And if the enthusiasm of the population is still high, it is not impossible that we will extend it,” said Friday the head of the public relations office of the government of the city of Bekasi, Sajekti Rubiah. She said tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine have been administered to visitors, the general public and tenant employees at 17 shopping malls in her area. The program involved 57 health workers, 40 administrative staff, as well as security staff from each shopping center, she said. At the Bekasi Summarecon mall, 1,599 people participated in the COVID-19 mass vaccination program through vaccination booths available in the mall, she said. Meanwhile, the number of vaccinated stood at 1,034 in Grand Mal Bekasi and 726 in Courts Retail, she added. During this time, 353 people were vaccinated at the Metropolitan Mall, 2,893 in Grand Metropolitan, 1,531 in Revo Town, 477 in Lagoon Avanue, 2,623 in Grand Galaxy Park, 2,333 in Bekasi Cyber ​​Park and 885 in Mega Bekasi , she revealed. In addition, 885 people received the COVID-19 vaccine at Mega Bekasi Mall, 1,393 in Blu Plaza, 1,054 in Bekasi Trade Center, 627 in Transpark Juanda, 784 in Ciputra Cibubur Mall, 2,204 in Cibubur Plaza, 741 in Linc Square and 2,345 in Pondok Gede Plaza, she added. Related News: Visitors to Bali Mall Must Show Vaccination Certificates Rubiah said vaccinations have been stepped up following the release of the circular letter from the Chairman of the Policy Committee for Managing Corona Virus Disease 2019 and Transforming Economic Recovery in the City of Bekasi Number 443.1 / 1906 / SET .COVID19 concerning the conduct of the COVID -19 vaccination program in the vaccination booths of shopping centers in the city of Bekasi. “The vaccination in this shopping center is aimed at speeding up the vaccination program as well as creating collective immunity, especially in the area of ​​Bekasi city,” she said. The Bekasi city government has pledged to provide vaccination facilities in various locations to stem the spread of COVID-19 by strengthening herd immunity, she added. “Let residents who have not been vaccinated immediately take advantage of the vaccination points throughout the city of Bekasi, including vaccination points in shopping centers,” she said. The effort to vaccinate residents of Bekasi is in line with President Joko Widodo’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Indonesian citizens by the end of 2021, she noted. Recently, during the UOB Economic Outlook 2022 virtual seminar, the president revealed that 72.76 million people, or 34.94% of the population, had been vaccinated, indicating that Indonesia was halfway to the achievement of its goal. Related News: Commerce Ministry Explains Vaccination Requirements For Mall Reopening

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/189757/23602-vaccine-doses-administered-to-visitors-at-bekasi-malls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos