Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, distributes tool kits to 21,000 artisans | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: To mark Vishwakarma Shram Samman Diwas, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed tool kits to 21,000 artisans and said the government will ensure that 75,000 artisans become self-sufficient within three months.

The CM also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday and spoke of the work done by him for the development of the country. From September 17 to October 7, when Modi completes his 20 years of public service, the state government will celebrate Vikas Utsav in which people will be tied to various social assistance schemes.

On Friday, the CM also disbursed loans worth Rs 171 crore to 11,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

The MPME department should set itself the goal of training 75,000 artisans and craftsmen over the next three months within the framework of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. An action plan should be prepared so that the government can soon distribute tool kits to them, the CM said.

The Vishwakarma program was launched on December 26, 2018 with the aim of empowering artisans. The program, the CM said, along with a state government District One Product (ODOP) program, had created immense employment opportunities in the state. With a population of 24 crores, the CM said, the unemployment rate in 2016 was over 17%. Currently it was 4-5%, he said.

During this pandemic, people have had to struggle to work as the lockdown has been imposed. Over 40 lakh of migrant workers returned to UP and it was a challenge for the state to ensure they had jobs. Through programs like ODOP, we have been successful in providing them with employment opportunities, said the CM.

He added that since December 2018, the government has trained more than 68,400 people and provided tool kits worth around Rs 100 crore as part of the program. Another 1 lakh artisan had been linked to the government training program under which a training allowance of 250 rupees per day is paid.

Emphasizing the importance given by his government to artisans, the CM referred to the celebration of lighting lamps in Ayodhya on Diwali. He said that in 2017, around 51,000 lamps were lit in Ayodhya. This year we will be lighting 7.5 lakh diyas. This became possible because we provided them with an environment to showcase their talent. Our artisans had stopped making idols of Lakshmi Ganesh and we depended on China for them. Previous governments did not pay attention to this issue, but now the artisans are happy, he said.

