Pakistan and Tajikiostan sign cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields – Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon attended the signing of the documents.

DUSHANBE (Web Desk) – Pakistan and Tajikistan on Friday signed various cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, including trade, investment, banking, tourism, information and broadcasting, etc.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon witnessed the signing of documents at a ceremony held here in Qasr-e-Millat after holding a one-on-one meeting and level talks of the delegation.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawiood and Pakistani Ambassador to Dushanbe Imran Haider and their counterparts in Tajikistan signed the documents on behalf of their respective countries.

Here are the details of the agreements and memoranda of understanding:

1) Memorandum of Understanding for Mutual Cooperation for the Development of Archives and Libraries between the Government of Pakistan and Tajikistan.

2) Protocol amending the Existing Convention between Pakistan and Tajikistan for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Income Taxes.

3) Memorandum of Understanding for Industrial Property Cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and IPO of Pakistan.

4) Memorandum of Understanding between the Financial Supervision Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Financial Supervision Unit of Pakistan regarding cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to predicate offenses related to money laundering and financing terrorism.

5) Memorandum of Understanding between National Bank of Tajikistan and State Bank of Pakistan on Supervisory Cooperation.

6) Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the National News Agency of Tajikistan “Khovar” and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

7) Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for cooperation in the field of tourism, hospitality and investment in the tourism sector.

8) Action Plan for the year 2022 on the implementation of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of physical training and sports.

