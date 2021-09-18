China’s campaign for common prosperity is going to be tough – The Diplomat

Advertising

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has declared war on wealthy capitalists in a program called awe-inspiring common prosperity. Given the challenges of the Chinese economy, he will have a hard time getting it started.

Beijing’s leaders are attacking big corporations but have neither the power nor the interest to change the country’s underlying economic structure in such a way as to dramatically improve China’s income equality.

What exactly is common prosperity? Han Wenxiu, a senior official at the Central Finance Bureau, said he was doing a good job of making the cake bigger and dividing the cake well. The country’s new five-year plan pushes for more regulation of the economy, including big tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent that have huge market power. Xinhua News Service also insisted that China must clean up and normalize unreasonable income, rectify the order of income distribution, and firmly ban illegal income.

The question is how? Simply tackling tech moguls like Alibaba’s Jack Ma won’t do the trick. And forcing these companies to donate billions to charity, which is a key aspect of political announcements, will not reduce income inequality much, which many say has become a serious problem in China. China’s richest 1% have more wealth than the poorest 50%, and its Gini coefficient of 0.47 ranks among the most unequal in the world, according to political scientist Elizabeth Economy.

The problem is, correcting this inequality would require the Chinese state to tackle a fundamental change in its tax structure and highly unlikely state system reforms in China’s current political system. The structure of the economy does not allow easy solutions.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

One of the main shortcomings is the lack of tax revenue. China’s share of tax revenue is 28.2% of GDP, compared to 31.8% in the United States and 40.3% for OECD countries, according to the IMF. Personal income taxes represent a meager 1.2% of GDP, compared to 8.4% in the OECD. Public health spending is relatively low, at 2.5% of GDP. Tax rates are high, but the number of people paying is low and compliance is insufficient. As a result, fiscal policy has played only a limited role in moderating income inequality in China to date, the IMF noted.

Meanwhile, most of the responsibility for social services rests with subnational governments, including provinces, cities, counties (very important) and towns. China is actually one of the most decentralized countries in the world surprisingly considering the authoritarian political system. Including local public enterprises, local authorities account for 89% of total public expenditure. They are largely responsible for the delivery of public services and for the management and financing of the social safety net. China is unique in that its public pension system and unemployment insurance are managed locally, according to the World Bank.

Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

So, with all these social protection responsibilities, how are local governments doing? Some very good, others much worse. Among China’s 31 provinces and provincial-level municipalities, 27 have released first-half economic results as of July 23. percentage of expansion recorded by the landlocked northwestern province of Qinghai, which recorded the lowest, according to Caixin Magazine. Based on a two-year average, Hubei and northeastern Liaoning Province had the slowest growth at less than 3%, while Island Hainan Province had the highest at 7%, exceeding the national average of 5.3%.

Advertising

Historically, consumption has been relatively constant from province to province. Not anymore. Before the pandemic, the biggest gap between highest and lowest consumption growth among provinces was only 10%, according to Bloomberg data. In 2020, this gap has increased to 26% this year. COVID-19 has just accelerated the widening of the consumption gap.

What can the government do? First, institute a property tax. Two cities, Shanghai and Chongqing, tested it. The tax rate in Shanghai is set between 0.4% and 0.6% of the price of the last sale, according to Bloomberg. (In the United States, these levies can be as high as 2.13% in places like New Jersey.)

However, there is little point in instituting a national property tax as it could harm local governments, the main source of property income. Last year, local governments collected 8.4 trillion renminbi (RMB) from the sale of land, almost as much as the 10.1 trillion RMB from other sources, including sales taxes and income taxes. personal and corporate income.

Likewise, Chinese banks have lent the real estate sector RMB 50 trillion, more than any other sector, accounting for about 28% of all loans. About RMB 35.7 trillion was for household mortgages and RMB12.4 trillion was for real estate development. An unstable real estate market could have an impact on the stability of the financial system.

Meanwhile, China has a woefully inadequate personal income tax, with high official rates but little compliance. Personal income taxes represent only 1.2% of GDP of revenue, compared to around 10% of GDP in many advanced economies and an OECD average of 8.4% of GDP. Revenue from social security contributions is much higher at 6.5% of GDP, but still below the OECD average of 9%.

Worse yet, the bulk of the current tax is intended for the big spenders, many of whom escape tax. It would not be easy to enforce compliance. And extending the tax system to low-income groups would attack the very people Xi Jinping is trying to help.

Another possible reform is to improve the regressive tax on the country’s consumption. Last year, personal consumption in China was $ 5.8 trillion compared to personal consumption of luxury goods of $ 250 billion. However, the increased tax on high-end products such as elite clubs and airplanes would likely not offset the lower consumption tax on low-end products.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

So, Beijing policymakers are stuck with ad hoc campaigns against tech companies, demanding CEOs contribute to charity, and calling for income redistribution but no fundamental restructuring of the tax base, the tax system or state-owned enterprises that capture a large portion of the revenue. National capital. Fundamental reforms are much more difficult than bold political statements.