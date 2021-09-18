Regional summit pledges to work with Taliban, urging commitments to be honored





ISLAMABAD

Leaders at a meeting of the China-Russia-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday stressed the need to engage with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn country.

The SCO summit in Tajikistan came a month after the Islamist Taliban returned to power in Kabul as US-led Western troops withdrew, ending nearly two decades of involvement in the war in Afghanistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking via video link with the security bloc, renewed his call for the Taliban to eradicate terrorism, while pledging to provide more aid to the neighboring country and calling on others to do so.

Chinese media quoted Xi calling on participants to promote the peaceful transition in Afghanistan, guide him to build an inclusive political structure, adopt cautious and moderate domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all forms of terrorism, live in peace. friendship with its neighbors.

China and other neighbors of Afghanistan have pressured the United States and its allies to provide the war-torn nation with economic and humanitarian aid rather than abandon it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the SCO summit via video link, stressing the need to work with the Taliban and for world powers to consider unfreezing Afghan assets held in foreign banks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, via video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia on September 17, 2021.

The United States and other Western countries have pledged more than $ 1.2 billion in immediate humanitarian aid, but they are waiting to see whether the Taliban will respect human rights, especially those of women, and stem terrorism before to engage diplomatically with the group.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have said Afghanistan will not have access to the lender’s resources, ending development projects in the country.

The Taliban last week announced an interim cabinet of 33 all-male members, which has drawn strong criticism nationally and internationally for not being an inclusive political setup as the Islamist movement has promised.

For their part, the Taliban must abide by the commitments made above all for an inclusive political structure in which all ethnic groups are represented, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose country shares a long border with Afghanistan, said on Friday.

It is vital for the stability of Afghanistan. In addition, it is important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans and to ensure that Afghanistan is never again a safe haven for terrorists, said Khan, who personally attended the SCO meeting. .

The Pakistani leader said it was a relief for neighboring countries, especially that the transition of power in Kabul took place without significant bloodshed, civil war and mass exodus of refugees.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, September 17, 2021.

The Russian president echoed Khan’s words when addressing the event.

Indeed, the change of power went almost without bloodshed, and it is undoubtedly a positive moment. The Taliban currently control almost all of Afghanistan’s territory, and the new Afghan authorities should be encouraged to keep their own promises to make peace, normalize public life and ensure security for all, Putin said. Russian media.

The SCO includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan is an observer state, but it was not invited to the Friday meeting because member countries did not recognize the Taliban government.

The Taliban-appointed interim government falls far short of the mark that was set by the international community for inclusiveness, a government that was broadly representative of the Afghan people, not just the Taliban and their constituency, and to include women. It includes many key members who have very difficult backgrounds, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday during a hearing before the United States Congress.

Several members of the Taliban cabinet are blacklisted by the United States and the United Nations.

But the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, dismissed the criticism as politically motivated, saying they have put in place a fully inclusive government and pledging to uphold the human rights of all Afghans. and prevent the use of Afghanistan for terrorist attacks against other countries.

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan met to continue discussions on the situation in Afghanistan.

They underlined the importance of involving those States, which should bear the primary responsibility for post-conflict socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan and should provide Afghanistan with the economic, livelihood and humanitarian aid it deserves. urgently needed, according to a joint post-meeting statement.

