LIVE: One day after record vaccination, PM Modi interacts with health workers in Goa | India News





September 18, 2021, 13:56 Madhya Pradesh:“We will always be inspired by the sacrifices of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah and we will be committed to the development of India. We breathe the air of the 75th anniversary of independence because of their sacrifices,” said the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, in Jabalpur. , Madhya Pradesh. We will always be inspired by the sacrifices of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah and we will engage for the development of India. We breathe the air of the 75th anniversary of independence because of their sacrifices: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/2P2PePCxno ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021 September 18, 2021, 12:01 World:“Eyewitnesses said an IED explosion occurred in Kabul PD13 this morning and two people were injured,” Afghan agency TOLOnews reports. (ANI) September 18, 2021, 11:33 New Delhi:“Goa is playing an important role in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign – the Sabko vaccine, the muft vaccine. In recent months, Goa has fought bravely against heavy rains, cyclones and floods, under the leadership of CM Pramod Sawant, ”said PM Narendra Modi. “I would like to thank all the doctors, medical staff, administrative people in the country. Thanks to your efforts, India has achieved a record of 2.5 million people vaccinated in one day. Even the countries considered how prosperous and powerful could not, “PM Modi added. Goa is playing an important role in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign – the Sabko vaccine, the muft vaccine. In recent months, Goa has bravely battled heavy rains, cyclones and floods, under the leadership of CM Pramod Sawant: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/6iJc4AZAnL ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021 September 18, 2021, 11:22 India:The BJP appoints Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan its candidates Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. (PTI) September 18, 2021, 11:15 New Delhi:PM Modi interacts with a doctor, during his talk to health workers and vaccinees in Goa. They discuss the possible side effects of the vaccines, as the Prime Minister says “… after 2.5 vaccines produced a day, a political party reacted after 12 in the morning saying it had a fever”. #LOOK | PM Modi interacts with a doctor, during his talk to health workers and vaccinees in Goa. They discuss the possible side effects of the vaccines, as the Prime Minister says “… after vaccinations of 2.5 cr a day, a political party reacted after 12 in the morning saying it had a fever” pic.twitter.com/Nt8UCaM2Pt ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021 September 18, 2021, 11:15 New Delhi:Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi have designed a device capable of generating electricity from drops of water, raindrops, streams and even waves of the ocean using the “triboelectric effect” and “electrostatic induction”. Electricity generated by the device called a “Liquid-Solid Interface Triboelectric Nanogenerator” can be stored in batteries for later use. “The triboelectric effect has been known for a long time, and for this purpose, charges are generated when two surfaces are in friction. The best example we see is the twinkling lights when we move the blankets or jackets. has been extensively studied as a practical alternative for energy harvesting, ”said Professor Neeraj Khare from the Physics Department at IIT Delhi. (ANI) September 18, 2021, 11:14 Rajasthan:A Jaipur-based startup makes 70 eco-friendly items like paper, idols, rakhis, and puja items from cow dung. Speaking to ANI, “Gaukriti” founder Bhim Raj Sharma said, “We started making paper from cow dung in 2017 and have its patent. The paper is made from cow dung, from urine and cotton waste. “ “We also attach seeds to our products so that after use, we can plant them,” he added. “In this way, we can save our trees and preserve nature. We make 70 items using cow dung. We have received lots of appreciation from the government and the people,” he added. (ANI) September 18, 2021, 11:13 World:Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the national quarantine curfew came into effect at the end of August, has been extended until October 1 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. Following a meeting between the presidential task force on Covid-19 and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, Rambukwella said the latter decided to extend the quarantine curfew until 4 a.m. on October 1. , reports the Xinhua News Agency. (IANS) September 18, 2021, 11:12 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts and addresses health workers and vaccinees in Goa via video conference. CM Pramod Sawant also participates in the interaction. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts and addresses health workers and vaccinees in Goa, via video conference. CM Pramod Sawant also participates in the interaction. pic.twitter.com/Weu5HBQgyC ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021 September 18, 2021, 10:06 Odisha: Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri District reopens to worshipers on Saturdays starting today. The temple was previously open 5 days a week. #LOOK | Odisha: Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri District reopens to worshipers on Saturdays from today. The temple was previously open 5 days a week. (Video source: Shree Jagannath Temple) pic.twitter.com/qdeaD3qp73 ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021 September 18, 2021, 10:05 Jammu and Kashmir: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected # COVID19 testing arrangements at Srinagar airport. J&K: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the # COVID-19[FEMININE arrangements d’essai à l’aéroport de Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/y5eVM9Rf51 ANI (@ANI) 18 septembre 2021 18 septembre 2021, 10:05 Inde:“Un total de 55 07 80 273 échantillons testés pour le #COVID19 jusqu’au 17 septembre 2021. Sur ce total, 14 48 833 échantillons ont été testés hier”, a déclaré le Conseil indien de la recherche médicale (ICMR). Un total de 55.07.80.273 échantillons testés pour #COVID-19[FEMININE jusqu’au 17 septembre 2021. Sur ce total, 14 48 833 échantillons ont été testés hier : Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/O117C7OIYa ANI (@ANI) 18 septembre 2021 18 septembre 2021, 10:03 New Delhi:Pour offrir une expérience de voyage améliorée avec goût, l’Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a proposé vendredi une nouvelle aire de restauration pour les passagers à la gare de New Delhi. Cette place a été inaugurée pour la première fois par une passagère et ministre des Chemins de fer, Ashwini Vaishnaw a également effectué une visite à la gare. Il a également inauguré le Food Plaza mis en place par l’IRCTC du côté Ajmeri Gate de la gare. Le ministre a également inspecté les stands de nourriture et les kiosques sur les plateformes et leur a conseillé d’installer des méthodes numériques pour le paiement des services. (ANI) 18 septembre 2021, 10:02 Ladakh :“Toutes les écoles, y compris les foyers résidentiels de Leh dist, resteront fermées pour les cours en personne avec effet immédiat pendant 15 jours – du 18 septembre au 2 octobre, la situation sera ensuite réexaminée. Cependant, les cours en ligne seront encouragés avec COVID SOP », a déclaré Admn du Ladakh.

