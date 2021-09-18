Jokowi overlook pollution | Daily Express Online

Jokowi neglect pollution

Posted on: Saturday September 18, 2021

By: Al Jazeera

An aerial photo of buildings amid the smog in Jakarta.

MEDANE: “I am happy and it was unexpected that we won,” Elisa Sutanudjaja told Al Jazeera, after an Indonesian court ruled this week against President Joko Widodo and other senior officials for failing to protect residents of Jakarta from debilitating air pollution. Sutanudjaja one of 32 plaintiffs in a historic “citizen lawsuit” which brought Widodo, three of his ministers and three provincial governors to court to ensure clean air in the Indonesian capital. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in July 2019, was aimed at tackling air pollution in Jakarta, which studies have consistently found to be one of the worst in the world.

According to a 2019 Lowy Institute report, more than 7,000 people die before their hour each year in Jakarta due to air pollution. The low birth weight of nearly 2,000 newborns was also linked to pollution. Reading the verdict on Zoom in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, Chief Justice H Saifudin Zuhari granted the plaintiffs a partial victory on Thursday. The three-judge panel agreed that the defendants were responsible for monitoring air pollution in Jakarta. He also blamed the governors of neighboring West Java and Banten provinces for failing to regulate pollution in their areas, which in turn affected the capital. The judges acceded to almost all of the plaintiffs’ requests, declaring that the defendants had “committed an illegal act by failing to take action to control air pollution in Jakarta”. But he stopped before agreeing with the complainants that this constituted human rights violations. The judges also pointed the finger at the Ministry of Health for “failing to communicate the health risks due to air pollution” when delivering the verdict. A number of plaintiffs told Al Jazeera that they became involved in the case because of their personal experience of the sweltering smog in Jakarta and their concerns about the potential risks to their health and that of their families. Sutanudjaja said she first worried about the effects of toxic air in the capital when she got pregnant. On Thursday, she posted a photo of her daughter on social media calling the verdict “a small effort to make sure this child’s future is better.” “But I am also aware that this is only a small step towards progress on a very long journey,” she told Al Jazeera. “Especially by ensuring that court orders are executed and enforced correctly. The court ordered the defendants to ensure that Jakarta’s air meets applicable ambient air quality standards and to formulate an action plan to control air pollution. Chief Justice Saifudin also ordered the defendants to carry out emissions tests on polluters in Jakarta and install equipment that monitors and collects data on air quality.

The plaintiffs had previously told Al Jazeera that they were particularly disappointed with the progress of the case during the pandemic when public health was already a concern. “Praise be to God and a big thumbs up to the legal team who are still young but have an incredible knowledge of the law,” Istu Prayogi, another plaintiff, told Al Jazeera. He was diagnosed with spots in his lungs after living in Jakarta in the 1990s. Pollution in Jakarta is believed to be caused by a range of factors, including vehicle emissions, construction, biomass burning and fuel. other fuels, coal combustion and secondary aerosols such as ammonium nitrate and ammonium sulfate. The landmark judgment, which was originally due in May, has been postponed eight times for a myriad of reasons, including the volume of evidence as well as several members of the tribunal who contracted Covid-19. The delays had sparked speculation about the lobbying behind the scenes. In response to Thursday’s ruling, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan posted a photo of the Jakarta skyline and wrote: “Jakarta’s blue sky.” He said his administration would not appeal the verdict and was “ready to implement the court’s decision to improve air quality in Jakarta”. Anies previously told media in 2019 that: “People who have taken legal action have also contributed to the decline in air quality. [in the capital]. “But it seems that not all defendants agree with Anies. On Thursday evening Sigit Relianto, acting director general of pollution control at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, told media he was planned to appeal. “We want to appeal. According to legal procedure, there is always a possibility to appeal and we will use it,” he said. Bondan Andriyanu, an activist for climate and energy for Greenpeace Indonesia, told Al Jazeera that those involved in the case were appalled at the news.

“It is not even 24 hours after the verdict that the citizens of Jakarta won the case and now we hear this sad news that the Ministry of Environment and Forestry is going to appeal,” Bondan said. He had supported the plaintiffs during the trial and had accompanied them to court. Bondan added that there are also fears that the president may appeal because “it is common for the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the president to speak with one voice.” The president’s office has yet to release a statement on the matter. Faldo Maldini, the staff of the Secretary of State’s minister, also told media on Thursday that he was awaiting a review from the Environment Ministry to determine next steps. Meanwhile, plaintiffs such as Sutanudjaja have expressed their disappointment on social media. “What should we say on the air in Jakarta for the central government to implement the court decision?” she posted on Friday. “How many children does it take to have asthma?” How many more must die from pollution for there to be no appeal? The court also ordered the defendants to pay court costs of IDR 4,255,000 (approximately $ 300) as part of the verdict. Ayu Eza Tiara, legal counsel to the plaintiffs, said her clients and the Jakarta Clean Air Initiative Coalition advocacy team view the court’s verdict as a “wise decision.” “It is clear that the government has been negligent in controlling air pollution,” she said. “We will also work to ensure that the government now meets its obligations. ”

