Lehman Brothers moment in China: Evergrande crisis shakes the economy | China

The crisis in Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate company, is the biggest test yet of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to reform the debt-ridden behemoths of the Chinese economy. It could also be the most important test that the Chinese financial system has faced for many years.

As angry protesters have occupied the struggling property developer’s seat in recent weeks, some analysts have described the Evergrande crisis as the Chinas Lehman Brothers moment. Only this time, it’s a credit-fueled homebuilder who suddenly can’t pay off his $ 300 billion debts, rather than a blue-chip investment bank that many thought was too big to fail. but which was instead thrown to the wolves 13 years ago.

While there may be parallels, the most extreme prophecies of doom for China may not be more correct than the assumption that Beijing will simply step in and bail out Evergrande to ensure that the fallout from l failure of a real estate giant does not spread to other sectors of the Chinese economy.

It looks like we have already started the process of financial distress. As the risk of insolvency increases, the behavior of sales agents, home buyers, suppliers and other stakeholders changes in a way that further undermines income and increases expenses, said Michael Pettis, professor. of finance at Peking University. Once this process begins, conditions can quickly deteriorate unless someone like the government steps in to guarantee the payments.

As the Evergrandes turmoil continues to brew, the pressure on the Chinese real estate sector is felt far beyond a single developer. August data released on Wednesday suggests that national home sales in value terms fell 19.7% year-on-year, the biggest drop since April 2020. House price growth has also slowed.

The question is how Beijing should intervene if it wants to do so. Some analysts believe he will attempt to save part of Evergrande with a politicized hierarchy of creditors led by small investors and homebuyers who marched into Evergrande’s offices this week to claim their money. Such a public protest is rare in China, and Beijing cannot risk it escalating into a narrative that elites get richer at the expense of ordinary people.

Protesters at Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeast China. Photograph: Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

As of Tuesday, when the company founded by former iron and steel executive Xu Jiayin 24 years ago is expected to largely default on two key bank refunds, the big banks and financial institutions face the prospect of a drastic haircut of over 75% as the price to save the little guys.

But the key question is: will it work? The company shocked the market this week by admitting that it cannot offload its assets quickly enough to stop the bleeding. Its share price collapses and trading in its bonds is suspended. It could get complicated, analysts say.

The nightmarish scenario is an inflammatory sale of Evergrande’s assets that turns a healthy market correction into a rout, said Gabriel Wildau, China political risk specialist and senior vice president of consultancy firm Teneo.

The potential time bomb has been running for a few years. The Chinese housing market has become enormously inflated by years of cheap credit and is estimated by conservative estimates at 16% of GDP, although some estimates put this figure at 25% far above the proportion in Western economies.

But the handy fruit of debt-fueled growth is long gone. In 2007-08, about 6.5 billion yuan ($ 1 billion) of new credit was needed to increase GDP by about 5 billion yuan per year, according to the IMF. In 2015-16, it took more than 20 billion yuan of new credit for the same growth.

This means that it becomes much more expensive to repeat the trick as more credit is pumped into the system for ever lower impact. Ultimately, there has to be a calculation and the crisis in Evergrande suggests that the cycle has finally caught up with the poster child of the Chinese real estate market miracle.

It is an insoluble problem. As long as Beijing, for political reasons, chooses GDP growth targets that exceed the underlying growth rate of the economy, it needs an increase in debt to meet those targets, and this increase in the debt requires implied guarantees, or moral hazard, Pettis said. They can’t really have one without the other.

This is perhaps the biggest headache for Beijing when it tries to make a reformed economic model work. Shortly after coming to power in 2013, Xi said China should focus on improving the quality and returns of economic growth to pursue genuine rather than exaggerated GDP growth.

Since Xis’ speech, a series of regulations have been introduced for various sectors of the Chinese economy, for example the so-called three red lines for promoters selected in 2020, which severely limited their borrowing capacity.

Experts agree this is where the rot finally set in for Evergrande because, as property prices began to cool following regulatory crackdown, the company could no longer borrow. as much to cover his losses. Some say the way Xi deals with the implosion in Evergrande will be the most serious test of his resolve to push through his reforms.

Xi Jinping’s goal of reforming the Chinese economy carries the risk of causing a debt crisis. Photograph: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

James Shi and Simon Lee of Hong Kong data analytics firm Reorg said Beijing’s priority would be to keep Evergrande in business even in zombified form in order to complete the estimated 1.4 million homes the company has. pre-sold.

It is the top priority for them and for the government, they said. No one wants thousands of angry people asking for their money.

This means that other immediate creditors such as suppliers should expect that they will not be paid immediately. There is also plenty of anecdotal evidence that Evergrande offered apartments as payment in kind to vendors and contractors.

They said larger institutional creditors were not a priority and would most likely have to agree to a government-orchestrated corporate restructuring. Foreign holders of dollar-denominated Evergrandes bonds, which total around $ 20 billion, would not have much to say about what happened and therefore face a write-off, analysts said. They would likely sue their money in international courts.

However, the big question that hangs over this is how long such a process could hold off a wide range of creditors while the business continued to operate and meet its construction obligations.

Damien Klassen, who manages millions of dollars at Nucleus Wealth in Melbourne, Australia, said Xi should be applauded for trying to make serious changes to an unbalanced economy. The problem is, it could get out of hand.

Xi maybe thinks that: if I have to break a few eggs, I break a few eggs. I’m sure he would prefer 25% of the economy not go to the housing industry. Xi wants to change society, make home ownership more affordable. This is not a bad thing. But can he get away with it? He could end up with a debt crisis.

The problem is, banks have lent each developer the same way, which has seen contagion across the industry. There will be uncertainty as to who will take the bad debts and then the whole industry will not get any credit, not just Evergrande. Nobody knows what’s going on, so you don’t know which real estate companies will go down next.

Most observers agree that the state will be able to orchestrate a soft landing that Western governments managed 13 years ago. Wildau points out that the Chinese banking system survived a stress test this month by regulators who took into account defaults on home and developer loans exceeding the likely impact of a market meltdown. Evergrande. Evergrandes’ $ 305 billion liability is roughly half that of Lehmans, and the West did not have the kind of regulatory control available to Beijing to defuse the situation.

However, whatever happens, and even if Evergrande lives to fight another day, analysts at Reorg say the Chinese real estate market is already in crisis as companies rush to get out of debt.

The impact is already being felt in the industry, which is deleveraging very quickly. It is much more difficult for companies to raise funds, as evidenced by the very high yields on their bonds, they said.

Capital Economics agrees that while a soft landing is designed, the real estate sector that has driven China’s growth for 25 years is entering a period of decline that could have a profound effect on the world’s second-largest economy.

Even reversing the red lines wouldn’t make much of a difference, they say, as land and home sales were already down, in part because China’s slowing population growth is acting like a natural disruption in the market. housing. There are fewer young adults than 10 years ago, as evidenced by a 31% drop in marriages between 2013 and 2019.

Relaxing regulatory controls on the sector would not change this fundamental constraint, said Mark Williams, Capitals chief economist for Asia. Construction, a key driver of growth and demand for raw materials in China, will slow significantly over the next few years, whether the economy escapes the current crisis or not.