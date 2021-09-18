Erdogan says Turkey will complete first tranche of nuclear power plant by May 2023





The Turkish president said on Friday that the first tranche of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would be completed by May 2023. Speaking at a massive opening ceremony in the southern province of Mersin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the importance of nuclear energy for the future of the country. “I would like to congratulate those who have contributed to the acquisition and construction of this strategic investment in Akkuyu,” he said, adding that Turkey intends to build more power plants. Stating that a total of 13,000 engineers (10,000 Turks and 3,000 Russians) are working on the completion of the plant, he stressed that the facility is built with the latest and safest technology in its field. “The Akkuyu facility will contribute to our development with the electricity it will generate, our environment with the reduction of carbon emissions, and our breakthroughs in this area with its technology,” Erdogan said. Turkey and Russia signed an agreement for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on May 12, 2010. Turkey’s first nuclear power plant will consist of four reactors with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts. – Inauguration of the Turkevi Center in New York Speaking at a separate meeting in Mersin earlier today, Erdogan said he would open the Turkevi Center in New York on Monday. The Turkish president will travel to the United States on Sunday as part of his visit to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. We will be opening the 36-story Turkevi Center in New York on Monday, right across the UN headquarters, he told the Justice and Development Party (AK) provincial consultative meeting. The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, particularly from the Seljuk Empire, rises skyward in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island. The building was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the New York skyline, one of the world’s most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.

