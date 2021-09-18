Covid morning updates as Wales attacks Boris Johnson travel rules to ‘weaken’ defenses

Here are the morning’s coronavirus headlines for Saturday, September 18, as new rules are announced for overseas travel, nightclubs and events.

Wales has seen a drop in Covid rates over the past week, with modeling suggesting Wales may have reached the peak of this wave of the virus. However, with schools only recently reopening, there is still a lot of uncertainty. You can read an analysis of what Covid could have in store for us this winter here.

One of the biggest threats to the precarious situation of winter is the importation of new variants of the disease against which our vaccines are not as effective.

With the state of Covid ever changing, we’ve put together the latest coronavirus headlines so you can stay up to date with the current situation in Wales.

Criticism of new UK travel rules as holiday bookings set to explode

Holiday bookings are expected to skyrocket after the UK government announced a relaxation of international travel rules, but the Welsh government criticized the UK government’s new plans for rules governing overseas travel from England, claiming that he risked allowing further variations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed on Friday that the traffic light system is set to be replaced from October 4 with a single, reduced “red list” of destinations from which travelers arriving in England will have to quarantine themselves in a supervised hotel by the government.

Fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from unblocked destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a flow test. lateral cheaper.

Although it has the power to set its own rules so far, the Welsh government has followed UK rules to avoid confusion and Baroness Morgan reiterated that the advice of the Welsh government “continues to be that people don’t should travel abroad only for essential reasons “.

Shortly after the announcement, Welsh Government Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan said: We will be looking carefully at the UK government’s proposed changes to health measures at the border, which include the removal of testing before departure and the introduction of lateral flow testing instead of PCR testing. on the second day, people return to the UK.

Our considerations will be supported by strong evidence and our primary focus will continue to be to reduce the risk to public health in Wales. These changes are not without risk, they weaken the line of defense against the importation of infection and increase the opportunities for new infections and new variants to enter the UK and Wales. Vaccines can help reduce this risk, but only if they are effective against the new and emerging variants of concern and the high-risk variants being investigated.

Alan French, chief executive of travel company Thomas Cook, said mid-October bookings were up 200% from August and that he expected that figure to rise due to system change.

“Based on our bookings already today, I would expect this weekend to be the most important of the year as people take advantage of the great offers, the new easier rules on testing and the simplified system for international travel, ”he said. .

Andrew Flintham, managing director of holiday company TUI UK, said he had already seen “an increase in bookings for Turkey in October” and expected customer confidence to increase with the new rules.

Online travel agency Skyscanner said it saw a 133% increase in traffic within 30 minutes of Mr Shapps’ announcement, as there were “huge increases” in searches for destinations such as Turkey and the Maldives ahead of Friday’s news.

QQuestions Raised About Welsh Government’s New Covid Pass

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that people will have to show an NHS Covid pass to enter nightclubs and many events in Wales next month.

Under the new rules, anyone over the age of 18 will need to have had two vaccinations or performed a lateral flow test in the past 48 hours to be able to download the NHS Covid pass.

The obligation to present an NHS Covid Pass will take effect from October 11. Adults will need to have an NHS pass to enter:

Nightclubs

Indoor and non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions

Outdoor events without seating for more than 4,000 people

Any setting or event with more than 10,000 people present

WalesOnline wrote this analysis of the issues with the Covid Pass and the questions that need to be answered to know if it will really impact infection rates.

Plaid MS Delyth Jewell, chairman of the Senedd committee for culture, communications, Welsh language, sport and international relations, said the Welsh government needs to clarify responses on what the policy is hoped to achieve, to what extent it will apply and what evidence there was.

Faking a lateral flow Covid test could become a criminal offense

Mark Drakeford has said he could make it a criminal offense to fabricate the results of a lateral flow test to enter a place or event.

“Am I concerned that there may be misuse of lateral flow testing?” He said. “Of course, we are right to be concerned.

“But I am relying on the fact that for the long history of the coronavirus in Wales the vast majority of people are people who want to help, who want to do the right thing and want to be sure that they are playing their part to ensure their security and other people safe too.

“We will be examining over the next few days whether or not it is appropriate to introduce a specific offense of knowingly and willfully tampering with a Covid Pass.

“So if there are people who think it’s just an easy race and they can just invent results, then they think there are significant consequences for them by doing so.

“[Just as] you must show ID to enter a pub. falsifying the evidence you have provided is an offense. for that.”

Seniors, men and people of ethnicity more likely to die from Covid even after double vaccination

Seniors, men and those of ethnic origin are more likely to end up in hospital or die even after being doubly vaccinated against Covid-19, researchers say.

Scientists have used a series of data to show that while the risk of severe Covid-19 after vaccination remains low, some people are at greater risk than others.

They are elderly people of Indian and Pakistani origin.

It was established early in the pandemic that people of certain ethnicities were more likely to die from the virus. WalesOnline conducted this survey on how the various communities from Butetown to Cardiff have been affected. However, it appears that the risk remains higher for some communities even after vaccination.

People from disadvantaged backgrounds, immunocompromised people, residents of nursing homes and people with chronic diseases such as Down syndrome, kidney disease, sickle cell disease, HIV / AIDS and cirrhosis are also at greater risk. liver.

Commenting on why other ethnic groups may be at lower risk, Professor Aziz Sheikh, University of Edinburgh and co-author of the article, said it could be for social reasons.

He said: “I think the fact that some of the ethnic variation is decreasing suggests that a lot of it is because it’s a social model – maybe because of occupational risk considerations etc. .

“I think with the two remaining subgroups it’s speculative, but these groups – Indians and Pakistanis – tend to have slightly larger household sizes and so there can be that kind of transmission. within the household. “

According to the article, published in the British Medical Journal, the researchers did not distinguish between the type of vaccination offered.

The study may also have been limited by factors such as exposure to Covid, as basic information such as occupation is often not recorded in general medicine or hospital records.

University students invited to receive a Covid vaccine during freshman week

Unvaccinated college students were asked to receive a Covid vaccine during freshman week to protect themselves and their peers from the virus.

NHS England’s top doctor has called on freshmen to get vaccinated at pop-up clinics and walk-in centers set up by universities before their classes start.

The call comes as thousands of students arrive on college campuses across the UK in the coming weeks.

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, said: ‘Starting college is a really exciting time and receiving your Covid vaccine means you will be armed with maximum protection against the virus.

“It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the young people with over 3.4 million people aged 18-24 already having their first jab.

“With many universities ready to hold pop-ups and walk-ins throughout the first few weeks of the term, protecting yourself has never been easier, so I urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to accept the offer as soon as possible. “

Areas of Wales with most Covids revealed

Eight regions of Wales now have Covid infection rates of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest Covid data released by Public Health Wales (PHW) shows that of those eight areas, six are in South Wales.

This data was first released on Friday, September 17. They provide figures for areas with an average population of 7,000, known as Medium Super Exit Areas (MSOA). In practice, this means that there are statistics for areas like Canton in Cardiff, Morriston in Swansea. , and Porth in Rhondda.

Data shows that there are also 14 areas where the figure exceeds 900 cases per 100,000 population.

The areas with the most cases at the moment are: