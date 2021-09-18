SCO Family Shows Unique Value: Global Times Editorial

OCS Photo: VCG

The 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the summit via video link. The SCO will initiate procedures to admit Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new SCO dialogue partners and admit Iran as a member state. The COS has welcomed a new round of expansion. The “SCO family” has shown its strong vitality and its broad prospects for development.

There are no western countries in the SCO member states. Turkey, a dialogue partner of the SCO, is the only NATO member linked to the SCO. In the 20 years that have passed since the SCO’s inception, the West has repeatedly criticized and questioned it. Proud Westerners believe the SCO won’t last long, but the SCO has come a long way beyond their expectations. Today, the SCO has grown into the largest and most populous global regional cooperation organization in the world. He is full of vitality. On the contrary, NATO, the largest political and military organization led by the West, is considered to be in the throes of “brain death” itself.

Why? Basically, it is because the SCO practices genuine multilateralism which is in the common interest of all. The original intention of the SCO was to seek consensus and a win-win situation. It aims to solve problems, not unite to deal with anyone, nor is it a geopolitical tool dominated by a great power. When the SCO was established, the founding Member States extensively summarized their experience of successful cooperation and creatively proposed the spirit of Shanghai – mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for various civilizations and the pursuit of ‘common development. When faced with problems, SCO members negotiate to reach consensus and there is an equal vote for every country, whether large or small.

The West has punctured a gentleman’s heart with its own petty measures, and it will inevitably misjudge the SCO. There are huge differences between SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners. There are complicated disputes and even conflicts between them. For example, India and Pakistan are both SCO member states. However, the SCO did not fail because of its participation, nor did China and Russia clash as two great powers, as some in the West expected. This shows that SCO members have found their greatest common ground effectively. This important institutional experience in the non-Western world after the Cold War has increasingly demonstrated its unique value.

The achievements of the OCS are remarkable. Taking 2020 as an example, the competent authorities of the SCO member states destroyed more than 50 terrorist groups and prevented more than 40 terrorist attacks, effectively combating the “three forces of evil” – terrorism, extremism and separatism – drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. In 2020, the total economic value and foreign trade of SCO member states had increased by 11 times and 8 times, respectively, compared to the start of its establishment. There have been no armed conflicts or serious wars in Central Asia for the past 20 years. The SCO has played an important role in preventing wars.

On Friday, leaders of the SCO and member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization also held a joint summit on the Afghan issue via video link. They discussed how to help the Afghan people overcome difficulties and jointly maintain peace and stability which are “more precious than gold”. The constructive role that the SCO can play in the Afghan chaos has become more important. All of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, as well as Afghanistan itself, are under the SCO.

Making good use of platforms such as the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group can actively promote the smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and guide Afghanistan in building a broad and inclusive political structure. It can also guide Afghanistan to pursue a prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policy, to resolutely combat all forms of terrorism, to get along well with neighboring countries and to embark on a genuine path of peace, stability and development.

The positive role of the SCO and NATO is once again a stark contrast on the Afghan issue. NATO is indeed an expert in chaos. The United States and the West fled, leaving a mess in Afghanistan. Today, the SCO, out of a great sense of responsibility, is helping Afghanistan. It is clear which one is good.