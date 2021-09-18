Indonesian Ambassador presents his credentials to Ugandan President





KAMPALA, KOMPAS.com – Nairobi, Kenya-based Indonesian Ambassador to Uganda Mohamad Hery Saripudin presented a letter of credence to President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe on Friday (9/17/2021). During the handover, Hery conveyed warm greetings from President Joko Widodo, who congratulated Museveni on being re-elected President of Uganda. "President Joko Widodo congratulates on the re-election of President Museveni and on the formation of a new cabinet," he said in a statement released on Saturday (9/18/2021). Also Read: Indonesian Ambassador to Launch Indonesian Beauty Products in European Market Ambassador Hery also expressed his gratitude for the attitude of the Ugandan government which has always respected the sovereignty and national integrity of Indonesia. "We believe that mutual respect and trust are important foundations for building strong long-term relationships," said Hery. The Indonesian Ambassador and the President of Uganda agreed that person-to-person contact and trade relations are the key to bilateral relations between the two countries, in line with the policy of Indonesia so far, which has provided scholarships to Ugandan students and currently encourages increased trade between the two countries and investments in the region.

"I am proud to announce, Mr. President, that this year Indonesia has accepted 15 students who will continue their studies in Indonesia at master's level, and 3 students are receiving doctoral scholarships," said Hery, who committed to increasing the number of Ugandan fellows during the period of his assignment. The Indonesian Ambassador to Uganda said the current students are the future of the two nations who will play an important role in bilateral relations as a bridge between the two countries. Also Read: Indonesian Ambassador to Rome Attends Charity Concert While Promoting Indonesia Since 1993, a number of Ugandan students have started studying at various universities in Indonesia. Since then, the Indonesian government has awarded scholarships to Ugandan students every year. Most of the Indonesian scholarship holders have returned to Uganda and many of them are married to Indonesians.

