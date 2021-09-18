Enemies in the Middle East strike diplomacy

Me T was a A surprising choice for summer vacations. August 18, Tough Noon Binzaid, National Security Advisor, United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates ), appeared in Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two countries have been at odds for years over Prime Minister Erdogan’s support for Islamist groups in the Middle East. Turkish authorities United Arab Emirates However, none of them were mentioned in the official post-meeting statement discussed in the name of economic cooperation.

A week later, Sheikh Tanoon met with the leader of Qatar and is the UAE’s highest leader since his visit to Qatar. United Arab Emirates And three other Arab countries imposed an embargo in 2017. Again, there were happy words about cooperation. shake United Arab Emirates The most influential person in the world, the brother of Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler. His visit was a sign of a change in UAE foreign policy. It’s not the only course that changes countries.

There are two major obstacles in the Middle East today. Some have forced the Gulf states and Israel to fight Iran and its allies. The other is with countries like Turkey and Qatar, which sympathize with the Islamists, and with Egypt. United Arab Emirates ,it’s not. These divisions fueled conflicts in the Levant, Libya and Yemen, and fostered bloody conflicts elsewhere.

But for the past five months, many years of enemies have embarked on a diplomatic scramble. Saudi Arabia and Iran began a dialogue in April. Turkey has sought to restore relations with Egypt which deteriorated after the Egyptian military overthrew a Muslim-led government in 2013 (Mr Erdogan was a voice critic of the coup). Qatar and Egypt, who dropped out for the same reason, have resumed talks. Egypt even allowed Al Jazeera, Qatar’s satellite television network, often in the position of parents and siblings, to reopen the Cairo office, which was closed after the coup.

Capstone was held in Baghdad on August 28, bringing together officials from Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. There was no concrete agreement, but the act of speaking was revolutionary. Many participants found it difficult to attend such meetings not so long ago. Optimists hope the meetings will signal the melting of a catastrophic controversy in the region and an eventual end. The Middle East is a cruel place for optimists, but in this case, their hopes may not be completely lost.

The Saudi-Iran feud, which has reshaped the region since 1979, has turned into a frozen conflict over the past four years. Partly because of Iran’s success and Saudi Arabia’s failure to exert influence abroad. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman committed a series of foreign policy failures in the early days of power and has since turned to oil-related economic transformation.

After pursuing his own aggressive foreign policy United Arab Emirates We are also starting to look for relaxations. Officials in the capital Abu Dhabi say it is a side effect of covid-19. “It made us understand… we had to go home and abandon certain types of involvement in the wider Middle East,” said the Emirati diplomat.

It may sound introspective, but it is after Justification: United Arab Emirates In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, he began withdrawing troops from Yemen. The war was overwhelmed, but the UAE’s support for anti-Islamic warlords in Libya was defeated (mainly thanks to Turkish intervention). Militant foreign policy has brought little benefit. Better to focus on economies that are more diversified than their neighbors but that are not yet ready for the next energy shift in oil. Authorities are busy announcing rafts of economic initiatives ahead of the country’s 50th anniversary in December.

Turkey came to a similar conclusion. The economy was hampered by 19% inflation, weak foreign investment and a long currency crisis. Regional quarrels, not to mention the conflict with the United States, ME And Greece is not helping. The economy must curb the escalation, says Garlip Dalley of Chatham House, a London think tank. I also need cash. Emirati investors can offer it. The devaluation of the pound means that foreigners can steal Turkey’s assets at bargain prices.

Turkey also wants to invest in normalization with Egypt. Despite their alienation, trade between the two countries reached nearly $ 5 billion last year. Turkish officials say it’s much more likely. But fixing the fence with Egypt will also pay a political dividend. With Egypt ME The United States and Israel have backed Greece and Cyprus in a dispute with Turkey over drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan’s government is trying to negotiate because it believes the deal with Egypt will help Egypt emerge from its isolation.

It’s all pretty U -turn around. But now there are few Islamists to support. Egyptian dictator Abdel Fatta Arsisi ruthlessly dismantled the brotherhood. Even in countries where Islamists are free to compete in politics, their popularity is decline..For Turkey and Qatar, the cost of the ongoing conflict with Egypt United Arab Emirates Great, the advantage is slim.

The dispute with Iran is difficult to settle. Tehran’s administration does not negotiate hard-won influence in the Arab world. Instead, the Gulf countries can only try to secure their backyards. After Donald Trump’s “Maximum Pressure” campaign disrupted Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf and provided drones and missiles to launch a sudden attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities in 2019, they were keenly aware of the vulnerability. For example, authorities fear that properly placed bursts for missiles targeting desalination plants could depopulate the bay within days.

So, in their own way, everyone participates in these discussions from the point of view of a certain weakness. The Gulf countries are rich but fragile, while Iran and Turkey are muscular but broken. The Baghdad Summit ended with a joint declaration pledging not to “interfere in the internal affairs of the country”, as it is known for the interference of its participants. They are unlikely to stop. Therefore, regional diplomacy is of little comfort to the citizens of countries like Lebanon and Iraq, which seldom exist as sovereign states. These are discussions between dictators concerned with preserving their hold on power and reviving their economy: not the peace of our time, but only within our borders.