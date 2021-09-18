Stunned by funds from the government of the city of Ngendon, Jokowi’s son-in-law opens up!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution, referred to the rebuke of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is also his stepfather, linked to the low absorption of the budget of the city government of Medan (Pemkot). Speaking at the Medan Mayor’s Office, Bobby explained why funds from Medan’s Regional Income and Expenditure Budget (APBD) are still stuck in the bank up to trillions of rupees. “Indeed, what I saw there, the data differed slightly. However, when asked why the absorption was missing or what it looked like. This activity is still ongoing,” Bobby said, cited by detik.com, Saturday (9/18/2021). Bobby said there were many ongoing and unfinished projects. He pointed out that funds that were still deposited in the bank were not intentionally withheld. “Of the 1.6 trillion rupees, what percentage of the projects have been ongoing but not paid, are those whose projects have not yet started. That’s what we’re mapping, of course, the money that is here I always pass on to move the economy forward, ”Bobby said. “The direction of the president is also to move the economy, the role of the APBD is very important in the midst of this pandemic. We are using it as much as possible to stimulate the economy in the region,” he said. he explains. Previously, President Jokowi had for the umpteenth time “rocked” the low absorption of local government budgets. Even though during the pandemic, these funds are needed to help ease the burden on the community. This time, a warning was given to all regional leaders in North Sumatra, when Jokowi gave instructions to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across North Sumatra on Thursday (9/16/2021). On this occasion, Jokowi highlighted the relatively low absorption of the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD) in a number of regions. “Realize the budget immediately as soon as possible, in order to get the economy moving in the region. So don’t spend too much time in the bank,” Jokowi said. Among the many regional chiefs in North Sumatra is Bobby Nasution who is the son-in-law of the Head of State who is the mayor of Medan. Jokowi revealed that the Medan city government budget which is currently on deposit in the bank reaches 1.8 trillion rupees. “The bigger one is in Medan. It will be checked later,” Jokowi said. Overall, the absorption of financial liquidity in North Sumatra is still quite low. As of September 10, 2021, the realization of APBD absorption of North Sumatra had only reached 55%. Jokowi said the central government budget transferred to the regions but still deposited in the bank was still quite high. Based on Jokowi’s records, the funds deposited on average reached 1.3 trillion rupees. Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution has been mayor of Medan since February 26, 2021. He is also Jokowi’s second son-in-law and the husband of Jokowi’s second child, Kahiyang Ayu. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210918101230-4-277297/disentil-soal-dana-pemkot-ngendon-menantu-jokowi-buka-suara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos