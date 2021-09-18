Megan Smith’s Legacy, From Boris Johnson Tattoo To ‘Warrior Princess’

Inspiring more than 5,000 people to take action, the fate of Megan Smith of Kidderminster created a community spirit that has seen supporters come together to give the young woman more hope and time.

Family friend Kenny Wilding even got a huge Boris Johnson tattoo on his stomach to raise funds, which he then followed by another saying Meg’s Army in May 2020.

A “true fighter”, “inspiration” and “one of a kind” are among the tributes to a woman diagnosed with rare rectal cancer at the age of 24 and who had only six months to live . Instead, she managed to survive until the age of 27 and passed away this week.

A friend left a touching tribute saying, “Meg, you have shown so many people what strength is, you have set an example for all of us. Your positivity, radiant smile and outlook on life have made it all the way. rubs off on a lot. Even on your toughest and darkest days you laughed and smiled! Truly and truly one of a kind. A ray of sunshine in all of our lives. “

Described as “the life and soul of the party,” this energy seen during socialization was transferred to her battle for survival, and in her own words, Megan said she was “fighting like hell”.

She baffled doctors by surviving an additional three and a half years – thanks to sincere donations from ordinary people in her hometown of Kidderminster and beyond.









They raised the money she needed to get started on expensive cutting edge treatment not available in the UK, but in America.

It was calls for crowdfunding, with heartfelt messages from his father Peter and his brother Peej, that attracted over 140,000 people and boosted his hopes and fighting spirit.

Although it must have been on the American shores at her base in San Diego, where the 27-year-old from Worcestershire would die, it was after she started the last clinical trial that she was so eager to try.

Her brother Peej Smith said going to America was a great choice that “gave Megan nine months she never would have had in England, where we made the most memorable memories that will be cherished in our hearts for a lifetime”.







Among tributes from family and friends, including a comment: “You will truly always live in the hearts of all you touched and in the lives you have inspired and changed and we are so grateful for your strength and your resilience. “

Megan has gained followers around the world thanks to her Instagram account which has inspired other cancer patients to have hope by telling her own story – the ups and downs.

Fans were leaving encouraging messages for him, including one follower who said: “It’s nice to hear from you. Sorry here the numbers show cancer is getting worse. But remember you are a fighter and you are going to continuing to kick cancer ass shows what kind of princess you are and she’s a real WARRIOR PRINCESS. “

In Megan’s last post on August 25, she showed what it was like to have a radiation therapy mask installed and was hopeful that the new treatment would begin.

Rectal cancer in young patients occurs in only 0.2% or 290 cases out of 145,000 people diagnosed. Megan has a rare type of mutation (KRASG12V) that only occurs in 8% of all rectal cancer patients, so her experiences were special for others who were told there was no more. other treatment to be given on the NHS.