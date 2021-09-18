Bihar CM NItish Kumar writes special birthday wish for Prime Minister Modi on whiteboard – The New Indian Express

Express news service

PATNA: On Friday, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, amid strife over some issues between the BJP and JD-U, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special birthday.

Kumar first wished the Prime Minister via his official Twitter account, then wrote the Prime Minister’s birthday wish on a whiteboard. The whiteboard was placed near the place, where the mega vaccination campaign was inaugurated by him.

Nitish Kumar wrote the special birthday wish in Hindi, conveying a message about his emerging political chemistry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The one-day mega-special vaccination with the aim of administering vaccines to nearly 30 lakh of people on the Prime Minister’s birthday has been launched. This is how Bihar wishes the prime minister, Nitish Kumar told the media.

Recall, Prime Minister Modi in March of this year on the occasion of CM Nitish Kumar’s birthday also made a special wish through a tweet, describing him (Nitish Kumar) as one of his friends ( PM) and the hardworking Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar Ji’s perseverance has enabled Bihar to emerge from the shadow of years of mismanagement. Its popular governance has touched the lives of many. I pray for a long and healthy life of Nitish Ji, the Prime Minister tweeted after mentioning Nitish Kumar as a friend in the same tweet.

The CM’s birthday wish to the Prime Minister on Friday stirred state policy and interpretations began to emerge from political experts amid growing dissension between the BJP and JD-U over some issues, including the census. castes.

The CM returned the birthday wish he received from the PM in March of this year, in which the PM described him as a friend, by writing a birthday wish to the PM on a white board. Through this act, Nitish Kumar demonstrated a growing political bonhomie between himself and Prime Minister Arun Kumar Pandey, a political expert said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar in 2017, when the state was under the rule of the Grand Alliance, during the Prakash Parv, had filled in the color of a white lotus on a white canvas. After which there was a huge wavering in Bihar politics and later it moved from the Grand Alliance to join the BJP.

The photo showing Nitish Kumar writing a birthday wish to the Prime Minister on Friday went viral by speculating that Nitish Kumar gave a clear message to loud leaders of JDU-U, BJP and other allies to avoid making unwarranted statements against each other.

Lately, many BJP and JDU leaders had been engaged in a fierce struggle over minor issues, making it seem like all was not well in the NDA. The JDU had expressed its position contrary to the BJP on the issues of the caste census and the new population policy.

A few days ago, the leaders of the BJP and the JDU were at loggerheads on the issue of illegal infiltrators in the regions of Bihars Seemanchal. Meanwhile, leaders of the BJP and NDA allies, including the LJP and VIP, have expressed their birthday wishes in different ways.

BJP chief Arjun Sahani in Darbhanga celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday on 71 boats with 71 kg of ladoos and 71 cake ponds in the flood-affected Darbhanga district.

Mukesh Sahni – the VIP chef as BJP ally in the NDA, offered fodder to 71,000 fish in the Ganges on the occasion of PM Modis’s birthday while the LJP served food to the poor at the party office.

The Bihar BJP began a 20-day celebration by hosting a series of activities across the state. A photo exhibition was organized on the life of the PM from his childhood until he became PM. A BJP leader worshiped the portrait in which Modi was painted as Lord Vishwakarma.

Meanwhile, until the time of the report, Bihar has admitted beatings to more than 23 lakh of people in a single and final figure of people vaccinated. Altogether for the first time, the NDA allies showed their unity through a series of activities organized to wish PM Modi a birthday.