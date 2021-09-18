President Xi’s vision unveiled at SCO summit

Editor’s Note: Yuan Sha is an assistant researcher in the Department of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered important remarks at the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on Friday by video link, where he provided an update on the achievements of the organization over the past 20 years and presented its vision for its future. His speech gives an overview of what the SCO is and what it is not.

What is SCO

The SCO is an organization for the countries of Central Asia and the immediate region. Since its creation 20 years ago, the organization has achieved remarkable achievements and gained increasing notoriety. It’s time to assess what SCO is and what it aims to do.

President Xi succinctly answered questions, pointing out that the SCO is exploring new ground both theoretical and practical, with the aim of building a new kind of international relations and a common destiny for humanity.

In fact, cooperation under anarchy is an age-old conundrum in international relations. For Central Asia, this is particularly the case. For geopolitical and historical reasons, the region has been affected by political instability, religious conflicts and ethnic conflicts, and has often suffered the invasion and intervention of outside forces. Thus, effective security cooperation is a top priority for the countries of the region.

The creation of the OCS is an effort in this direction. In order to promote cooperation, the SCO has united around the “Shanghai spirit” which is characterized by equality, mutual trust, mutual benefit, consultation and respect for the diversity of civilizations.

What the SCO is not

From the above, we can see that the SCO clearly aims to build a new type of regional security organization, which differs from the outdated models. President Xi made this vision poignant by making veiled criticisms of West-centric practices.

He stressed that the SCO is based on “partnership and dialogue rather than alliance or confrontation”. This philosophy underlying China’s foreign policy has proven to be a new way out of the security dilemma that is seen as inevitable in Western theories of international relations.

He also rejected “condescending sermons” from outsiders and strongly supported countries in exploring development paths and models of governance compatible with their national conditions.

Citing the Chinese saying “Power may win for now, but justice will prevail in the long run”, he criticized the “position of strength” proposed by the United States as a means of pushing hegemony and intimidation in the world.

In addition, President Xi reiterated the SCO’s commitment to practice “true multilateralism” and opposed the use of the so-called “rules” to undermine international order and provoke confrontation and conflict. division. Instead, he urged respect for the United Nations Charter and the principle of “consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit”.