Politics
President Xi’s vision unveiled at SCO summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Meeting via video link in Beijing, China, September 17, 2021. / Xinhua
Editor’s Note: Yuan Sha is an assistant researcher in the Department of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered important remarks at the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on Friday by video link, where he provided an update on the achievements of the organization over the past 20 years and presented its vision for its future. His speech gives an overview of what the SCO is and what it is not.
What is SCO
The SCO is an organization for the countries of Central Asia and the immediate region. Since its creation 20 years ago, the organization has achieved remarkable achievements and gained increasing notoriety. It’s time to assess what SCO is and what it aims to do.
President Xi succinctly answered questions, pointing out that the SCO is exploring new ground both theoretical and practical, with the aim of building a new kind of international relations and a common destiny for humanity.
In fact, cooperation under anarchy is an age-old conundrum in international relations. For Central Asia, this is particularly the case. For geopolitical and historical reasons, the region has been affected by political instability, religious conflicts and ethnic conflicts, and has often suffered the invasion and intervention of outside forces. Thus, effective security cooperation is a top priority for the countries of the region.
The creation of the OCS is an effort in this direction. In order to promote cooperation, the SCO has united around the “Shanghai spirit” which is characterized by equality, mutual trust, mutual benefit, consultation and respect for the diversity of civilizations.
What the SCO is not
From the above, we can see that the SCO clearly aims to build a new type of regional security organization, which differs from the outdated models. President Xi made this vision poignant by making veiled criticisms of West-centric practices.
He stressed that the SCO is based on “partnership and dialogue rather than alliance or confrontation”. This philosophy underlying China’s foreign policy has proven to be a new way out of the security dilemma that is seen as inevitable in Western theories of international relations.
He also rejected “condescending sermons” from outsiders and strongly supported countries in exploring development paths and models of governance compatible with their national conditions.
Citing the Chinese saying “Power may win for now, but justice will prevail in the long run”, he criticized the “position of strength” proposed by the United States as a means of pushing hegemony and intimidation in the world.
In addition, President Xi reiterated the SCO’s commitment to practice “true multilateralism” and opposed the use of the so-called “rules” to undermine international order and provoke confrontation and conflict. division. Instead, he urged respect for the United Nations Charter and the principle of “consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit”.
Nauruz Palace, location of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, capital of the Republic of Tajikistan, on September 16, 2021. / Xinhua
Nauruz Palace, location of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, capital of the Republic of Tajikistan, on September 16, 2021. / Xinhua
Looking to the future, President Xi made five-point recommendations for the development of the SCO, including strengthening solidarity and cooperation, maintaining common security, promoting openness and integration, fostering interactions and mutual learning, and upholding equity and justice.
He also congratulated the “growing SCO family” in the prospect of admitting new members to the organization. The new developments have proven the role of the organization as a useful and inclusive platform for regional stakeholders to cooperate on issues of common interest.
Xi on the Afghan question
President Xi also touched on the Afghan issue, which received the most attention at the SCO summit this year. He called on SCO members to step up coordination and facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan.
He then explained his vision for dealing with the Afghan issue at the joint meeting of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Afghanistan. This is the first time that the two organizations have held a joint meeting on a specific theme, which demonstrates the importance and urgency of the Afghan issue as well as the alignment of ideas and goals of the two regional organizations.
During the meeting, he stressed China’s respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and assistance to the country in its peace process. He also called for a “soft landing” of the situation in Afghanistan.
As President Xi concluded in his remarks, with Iran joining the SCO as a new member state and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners, the organization will play a greater role in global development and serve as a defender of international order and peace.
