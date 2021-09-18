The Madness of the Black Caps – Journal





WHO knew that sweet New Zealand harbored such villainous tendencies?

By ending the cricket streak with Pakistan, the team known as the Black Caps have committed what can only be politely described as a cardinal sporting sin. Citing anonymous security threats literally at the last minute, the team takes to the plane, leaving Pakistanis furious at the shocking cancellation of the high-profile tour. There is so much hurt and worry about the whole sorry episode.

Nothing more than the fact that no one in Pakistan has the faintest idea of ​​the so-called threat that prompted New Zealand to take this extreme step. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to his counterpart also appears to have yielded no results in terms of determining what went wrong. While New Zealand has the right to make whatever decision it has, it has little right to keep Pakistan in the dark as to the real reason it chose to insult the hosts by simply walking away. . Something somewhere is wrong.

The situation following Taliban control in Afghanistan demands careful mapping of the minefield that lies ahead.

But one thing is certain: the massive disappointment of Pakistanis and the strong desire to let off steam. Better to give in to temptation. Let’s take a day and get New Zealand and its Black Caps out of our system with some not-so-polite verbal and written catharsis. With that done, we need to move on to the bigger and more important question:

What shall we do now?

Here’s where the topic develops into a larger discussion of the danger symbolized by Black Cap madness. It’s easy to read more in this decision than a single threat. But the current situation following Taliban control in Afghanistan requires very careful mapping of the minefield that stands in our way.

Two aspects present themselves to the examination. The security issue is directly linked to the clear and present danger from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS. These two terrorist groups have shown their fangs across our western border, and the former has already claimed many deadly attacks on Pakistani soil since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Read: Changing the security paradigm?

The diplomatic aspect centers on the very real threat of Pakistani scapegoats at the hands of the United States and its various allies. The US Senate and Congress hearings in Washington, DC have already started to germinate toxicity against Pakistan, and the Beltway Echo Chamber is also gradually reverberating with dangerous feelings. These in turn are amplified, or in turn fueled, by editorials and articles in right-wing publications calling for tougher measures against Pakistan, including a review of IMF aid. Remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens at this week’s hearings confirmed that the Biden administration is in tune with this disturbing mood in the US capital. As alarming as it may be, it comes back to the previous question:

What shall we do now?

Once we are done cursing New Zealand, the United States, India, and Ashraf Ghani, we might want to consider the following three questions and ask ourselves if we have addressed these challenges and developed the required strategies:

What are we going to do with TTP? President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have previously raised the prospect of the government declaring an amnesty for the TTP if the group gives in and accepts the primacy of the Pakistani constitution. The way the government seems to be doing it is clearly wrong. If the state thinks about this extreme option and that is good in itself, it must open it up to a wider debate. The TTP has bloodied our society and it cannot be absolved of its crimes by surreptitious decisions behind closed doors. Start the debate in parliament, let the political parties argue for and against the option, allow the media and civil society to debate the pros and cons, and only then make a decision supported by public opinion. Or, if it’s not, then fight to the end.

How to fight to the end? The TTP is based in Afghanistan and there is little the Taliban can do to bring it under control. By focusing on building our border defenses, strengthening counterterrorism measures at home, and strengthening security at key locations and around key personnel, these are all defensive measures that date back to pre-APS times. . We have paid the price for this strategy. It was only when this defensive approach was replaced by an offensive approach that we broke the back of terrorism. But how to break his back when he draws his strength and his sustenance from foreign soil? If the fight is not fought at the TTP, the threat will never be eradicated. Do we have a strategy?

How to avoid scapegoats? Pakistan has done well to coordinate its diplomatic efforts with countries in the region, and especially those bordering Afghanistan. But the threat of scapegoats comes from the United States and its Western allies, which means that the main axis of our diplomatic offensive must pivot in this way. Does he have? Evidence is scarce. We must be part of the IMF program. We must be off the FATF gray list. Playing the victim is a failure in terms of results-oriented efficiency. Deep engagement with Washington at this crucial time in an effort to reverse the rising tide of antagonism is the only real option. But what commitment? And at what level? The government really needs to step up its strategy. It is, of course, if he has one.

Meanwhile, let’s evacuate to the Black Caps.

The writer is the resident editor of Dawns in Islamabad.

Twitter: **** @ fahdhusain

Posted in Dawn, le 18 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647000/the-black-caps-folly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos