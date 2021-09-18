England tour to Pakistan questioned after series canceled by New Zealand





England

Sep 18, 2021: UK tour to Pakistan questioned after series canceled by New Zealand

England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan is said to be in doubt after New Zealand Cricket canceled the limited series for safety reasons. England (men and women) are scheduled to tour Pakistan next month. New Zealand’s streak of white bullets in Pakistan was dropped on Friday due to a “government security alert”. The Black Caps toured Pakistan to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Here is more.

Statement: ECB has yet to decide on planned tour

Earlier on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Council (ECB) issued a statement regarding the Pakistan tour. “We are liaising with our security team which is on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB board will then decide within the next 24 to 48 hours whether our planned tour should continue,” said the press release.

Conclusion: the ECB sent ESI Risk’s David Snare to Pakistan

The ECB reportedly sent ESI Risk’s David Snare to Pakistan to review security arrangements in the country. He had not presented any alarming issues in his report. Subsequently, the Board of Directors nominated the England squad for the T20 Men’s World Cup. He also confirmed that the English contingent will travel to Pakistan as the white ball game is a preparation for the ICC tournament.

Tour: New Zealand’s White Ball streak to Pakistan canceled for security reasons

New Zealand’s white ball streak in Pakistan was dropped on Friday due to safety concerns. The development took place moments before the launch of the first ODI. Notably, players and support staff have been urged to stay in their rooms in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) maintained that there were foolproof safety arrangements in place. It was New Zealand’s first tour of Pakistan in 18 years.

Fact: “No threat existed,” Imran Khan told New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

A statement confirmed that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern that no threat existed. It has been learned that the Kiwis have received presidential level security, including protection from Pakistani special forces.

The story continues

History: England (men’s team) made their last tour of Pakistan in 2005

The England men’s team made their last tour of Pakistan in 2005. They lost the Test (0-2) and ODI (2-3) series, respectively. Prior to that, England had visited the country in 2000 when they won the Test Series 1-0. In total, England have won 15 and lost 16 internationals to Pakistan. In contrast, the England women’s team has never toured Pakistan.

The news article, England’s tour of Pakistan in doubt after the New Zealand series was canceled first appeared on NewsBytes.

