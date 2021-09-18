Politics
From Neeraj Chopra’s javelin to PV Sindhu’s racket, Olympians’ gifts to PM Modi get highest bid
From the javelin of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to the racket of badminton player PV Sindhu, items from India’s Olympic Games champions in Tokyo received the highest bids in an online auction hosted by the Ministry of Culture. The Olympians had dedicated their sportswear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning from the Tokyo Olympics.
According to the ministry’s website, the javelin signed by Neeraj Chopra has a starting price of 1 crore.
PV Sindhu, badminton bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, had dedicated her racket and bag to PM Modi. The handle of the racket bears the signature of PV Sindhu. The base price of the bag with the racket is 80 lakh.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made the country swell with pride by winning a bronze medal in welterweight (64-69 kg), dedicated her boxing gloves to the Prime Minister. The starting price of the offer of the boxing gloves in blue color by Lovlina is 80 lakh while a stole with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players carries a base price of 90 lakh.
The female hockey stick with the signatures of the entire Indian hockey team has a base price of 80 lakh.
The blue colored hockey stick features a logo named Rakshak written in white, and the model number is Rani 28, which points directly to Rani Rampal, the captain of India’s women’s hockey team and 28 is her number of jersey.
Among other things, memorabilia include sports gear and equipment from medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, as well as a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
One can participate in the electronic auction by visiting the pmmementos.gov.in website. The last tender date is October 7. Proceeds from the online auction will go to the Namami Ganges mission to conserve and rejuvenate the Ganges.
