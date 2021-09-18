Pakistan has no love for New Zealand, only rage and conspiracy theories after tour withdrawal





New Zealand withdrew from ODI and T20 series against Pakistan shortly before the start of the first game on Friday | @ESPNcricinfo | Twitter

New Delhi: There is rage and conspiracy theories on Pakistani social media after the New Zealand Cricket Council canceled the tour citing a security threat minutes before the first day-long international match in Rawalpindi Friday afternoon.

From fans to former players to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, everyone has directed their anger either to New Zealand for depriving them of a potentially competitive limited series, or to India or the UK. The West for allegedly influencing New Zealand’s last minute decision. Some social media users, including from India, however, engaged in occasional bigotry, in the form of jokes and memes.

Solidarity and ridicule

A piece of art by Pakistani graphic designer Atif Ullah simply called it “The Betrayal”.

BETRAYAL # PAKvNZ #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad #blackcaps #Kiwi #Cricket #Rawalpindi #ODI #BackStab https://t.co/UpNbMJ23LP pic.twitter.com/3xwS1mnoJE

– Atif Ullah (@atifullahgfx) September 17, 2021

Pakistani fan Abdullah Neaz, for example, referred to an Arshad Warsis Circuit character line from the Munnabhai films to poke fun at the last-minute nature of New Zealand’s cancellation.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Series #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/xXDyYU124F

– ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) September 17, 2021

Another user posted a meme from the 2006 Priyadarshans comedy film, Bhagam Bhag, imagining Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan jibing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for withdrawing from the tour.

Imran Khan at New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: pic.twitter.com/DZct4fl86Z

– (@RomanaRaza) September 17, 2021

A Pakistani account posted a Kaun Banega Crorepati meme while poking fun at the New Zealand security threat argument.

New Zealand player: * hears a firecracker explode *

Their whole team in Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/WYDpz6ELGj

– Pakistan Memes (@MemesOfPakistan) September 17, 2021

User Muhammad Faheem reflected on the reversal of views of Pakistani cricket fans towards New Zealand, in light of the situation

Current status: #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/um7c23t8tY

– Muhammad Faheem (he Faheem_Malik786) September 17, 2021

A fanatical tweet from anonymous Indian users shed light on past terrorist attacks in Pakistan by posting a meme from the 2007 comedy film Dhamaal.

The picture says it all #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gSSu0ktT12

– Nanga daaku (ang nangadaku43) September 17, 2021

Another centered his joke on wearing a Jacinda Arderns scarf and called it solidarity with the Pakistani team.

New Zealand PM shows solidarity with Pakistan cricket team pic.twitter.com/cRKKeJPAIr

-Ayushi Agarwal (iiiushiii) September 17, 2021

Facebook groups like the Pakistan Cricket Memes Club also had plenty of media to work with.

Also read: Ramiz Rambo Raja is on the rise and Pakistani cricket fans are grilling him

Beyond memes

Led by goalkeeper-beater Tom Latham, the New Zealand men’s team had arrived in Pakistan for a limited full tour of three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals which would be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

However, neither team showed up at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon for the first ODI and minutes before the scheduled draw the entire tour was called off due to an alleged security threat reported. by the New Zealand government.

… following an escalation in levels of threat from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the BLACKCAPS would not continue the tour, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement, adding that he did not comment on details of the security threat or updated arrangements for the departing squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s response was swift and overwhelming, with the PCB insisting that the security arrangements were infallible and deploring New Zealand’s unilateral move.

Earlier today, the New Zealand Cricket Council informed us that they have been alerted to a security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

PCB and the Government of Pakistan have made full security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja went further, questioning the world New Zealand lives in, and threatened to raise the issue with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It was a crazy day! I’m sorry for the fans and our players. Coming off the tour taking a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it is not shared !! What world does New Zealand live in? New Zealand will hear us at ICC.

– Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

Pakistani sentiments were shared by current members of the Pakistan men’s team and several former players and commentators, whose thoughts were also reposted by the PCB.

What do they say ! #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/6fSiQF8MqZ

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

Famous commentator @MikeHaysman expresses his disappointment at New Zealand’s unfortunate decision to cancel their tour of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CJMUh3NQ03

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

Thoughts with you and all the cricket fans @iramizraja on this making partner. You and all the fans deserve full disclosure on this matter from NZC or how the relationship can go forward. #sad #cricket #pakistan #evil

– Simon Doull (@Sdoull) September 17, 2021

Others, like Australian blogger Dennis Freedman, who has many fans in Pakistan, drew both praise and anger from Pakistanis, as he initially declared Pakistan as one of the safest countries. where he traveled and then urged Pakistanis not to post hatred against New Zealanders.

I have traveled to over 60 countries.

Pakistan was one of the safest countries

– Dennis (@DennisCricket_) September 17, 2021

Pakistanis are listening.

Don’t hate Kiwis.

They were put in a position they were ultimately uncomfortable with and made a difficult decision. Their goal is not the same as your goal.

Remember they made the effort to travel in the first place.

– Dennis (@DennisCricket_) September 17, 2021

(Edited by Prashant)

