Matt Gaetz tweets Nicki Minaj set to run on Donald Trump post in 2024





Representative Matt Gaetz suggested on Twitter that rapper Nicki Minaj should join former President Donald Trump on a potential ticket to the 2024 presidential election.

Gaetz, a Republican who represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District, shared the thought in what may have been an ironic tweet on Friday as Minaj is currently embroiled in a controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

The congressman shared a Daily Beast article that reported that Minaj shared phone numbers through her Instagram account of two reporters who were pursuing Minaj’s claim that a friend of her cousin was suffering from swollen testicles after receiving the vaccine.

Gaetz simply tweeted: “Trump / Minaj 2024.”

The former president is well known for his criticism of the media and his frequent clashes with journalists. He also remains the favorite candidate among most Republicans for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Minaj received considerable media attention and criticism after saying she had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and quoted a friend of her cousin in Trinidad who she said is became impotent after being vaccinated and suffered from swollen testicles.

The story of Minaj’s cousin’s friend quickly became an international issue, with Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh saying on Wednesday “there are absolutely no side effects or adverse events. reported testicular swelling in Trinidad and Tobago, or dare I say anywhere. know anywhere else in the world.

“We had to check and make sure what she was claiming was right or wrong,” Deyalsingh said at a press conference. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday dealing with this false claim. As far as we know at this point, no such side effects or adverse events have been reported.”

However, opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations have rallied around Minaj, including conservative figures who have stood up for him and protesters who gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters on Wednesday.

In her Instagram Stories on Friday, Minaj shared the phone numbers of two reporters, one from the Daily Mail and the other from The Guardian de Trinidad, which is owned by Guardian Media Limited. The company then issued a statement criticizing “the intimidation of journalists” after a journalist at its CNC3 television station was “subjected to a series of attacks via social media, including death threats”.

Minaj has also been at war with the words with the White House after the Biden administration said Minaj was invited for a phone call with experts rather than a visit. She disputed this, saying the White House invited her to visit her.

“Do you all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the… White House?” Minaj said on her Instagram Stories.

Despite the controversy, Minaj said she would likely get the shot to go on tour.

“A lot of countries will not let people work without the vaccine. I would definitely recommend them to get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I will also be vaccinated because I have to go on tour, etc.” she declared.

Nicki Minaj attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Minaj has been at the center of the controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

