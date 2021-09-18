Boris Johnson’s Hilarious Schoolchildren Confusion Makes Everyone Cry





Sky A schoolboy hilariously mistook the prime minister for someone else, leaving the internet down. This week, Russell Howards Playground Politics finally returns and in one episode, a boy is completely mistaken about Boris Johnson’s identity in a hilarious blunder. The short clip, shared by the 41-year-old comedian on his Instagram, begins with Howard asking the two school kids how do you think Boris Johnsons did? The boy on the left begins to detail the Prime Minister’s actions regarding the coronavirus while the second from the right adds, Yeah because, I mean he’s really strong and goes on to say he eats like a hundred pancakes in the morning. . Surprised by the odd response, Howard then responds, I didn’t hear that. Where did you hear that, that Boris ate a hundred pancakes? Alamy The actor then asks: What does he do next? to which the schoolboy responds casually, I guess he just had a big drink. The audience burst out laughing and Howard continues to question the boy, what is he drinking? What does he wash these pancakes with? The schoolboy on the right responds with water while the other lets out wine. The boy on the right asks Howard, why would you drink wine in the morning? to which Howard replies, well he could do it, he has the look. The 41-year-old continues with it, and because he has an iron stomach, he could start drinking wine at 11 a.m. The boy, now lying in his chair with his hands behind his head, says: Yes, because he has made a lot of good films like Jumanji Where His friend then interrupts him before he can list other movies, asking him What? and look very puzzled. How long has Boris Johnson been in Jumanji? The audience laughed again and the camera pans over to a very confused-looking Howard. The boy responds to his friend he was in the movie, before Howard finally understood the hilarious identity confusion. Wait a minute, he said, I figured out what happened here. The background laughter continues and the actor realizes that it makes perfect sense now. Alamy Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, IL eats a hundred pancakes, Howard explains, as the boy on the right rubs his eyes and gazes in embarrassment at the hilarious confusion between the American actor and the British Prime Minister. You mistook Boris Johnson for Dwayne Johnson, he said as the audience started to cheer and the two boys went into hysterics. Which is a brilliant thing to have done, Russell Howard adds as he wraps up the Playground Politics clip. Howard’s followers have shared their reactions to the hilarious mistake. Hands up who prefer The Rock, as PM said, while another commented, kids are the best comedians. Meanwhile, another user admitted, it made my day. It’s an easy mix, law?

