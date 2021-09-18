Politics
Rahul Gandhi failed to face opposition against PM Modi, country wants Mamata Banerjee: TMC
Trinamool Congress, in its ‘Jago Bangla’ party spokesperson, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had failed to be the face of opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country wants Mamata Banerjee to be the opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TMC said.
The TMC said Mamata Banerjee would be screened as the alternate face to fight PM Modi. (Photo: Subir Halder / India Today)
The Trinamool Congress, in its party spokesperson, said party chairman and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has become the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the Congressman Rahul Gandhi failed to be one.
In a cover story published by party spokesman “Jago Bangla”, TMC said the country wanted Mamata Banerjee to be the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We never said there could be an alternative force to BJP without Congress. But Rahul Gandhi failed to be the face against Narendra Modi. So Mamata BAnerjee is that face. We will project our leader as the alternative face across the country “. TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said in the editorial.
Sudip Bandopadhyay said Mamata Banerjee would be projected as the alternative face to fight Prime Minister Modi after “consultation with all other opposition parties”.
“The country needs an alternative face today. I have known Rahul Gandhi for a long time, but I have to say that he failed to emerge as an alternative face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But Mamata Banerjee did. to emerge as an alternative face to Modi. So the whole country now wants Mamata Banerjee. We will present her as the alternative after consultation with all other opposition parties, “Bandopadhyay said.
Earlier, the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal said Mamata Banerjee was the only leader in India who could fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
In an exclusive interview with Aajtak / India Today TV, Badruddin Ajmal said: “An atmosphere has developed across the country regarding Mamata Banerjee. She is the only politician in the country who can fight the BJP. West Bengal, the BJP had used all its strength to defeat Mamata, even Prime Minister Modi had spoken at several rallies. Amit Shah camped in Bengal, but they failed. Even after doing everything, the BJP could not stand in front of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. “
