Prime Minister Imran says dialogue has been initiated with Taliban for inclusive Afghan government – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he had started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan representing several ethnic groups.

The prime minister’s statement came in a tweet after the conclusion of the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) summit, where regional leaders, including Prime Minister Imran, gathered. gathered to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal from the war-torn country.

“After meetings in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and especially a long discussion with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, I began a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks “he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he added: “After 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region.”

Pakistan has stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country and announced a [interim government][3[3[3[3

The Prime Minister reiterated the same thing during his speech at the SCO-CHS summit on Friday.

“The Taliban must keep the commitments made, especially for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This is vital for the stability of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that it was also important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans. while ensuring that the country will never again be a haven for terrorists.

Other leaders at the conference had shared similar views, pointing out that Afghanistan’s new interim cabinet included almost exclusively ethnic Pashtuns, the group’s main base of support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke via video link, noted that the new interim government could not be called representative or inclusive, as we do not see representatives of other ethnic groups in it. But we think we have to work with it.

Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that it was necessary to encourage Afghanistan to put in place a broad and inclusive political framework and to resolutely fight all forms of terrorism and to live in peace with its neighbors.

He believed that Afghanistan should be guided to be more open and inclusive, and to pursue moderate domestic and foreign policies.

The Afghan Taliban announced a 33-member interim government earlier this month.

Before that, they promised an “inclusive” government that represents the complex ethnic makeup of Afghanistan.

However, the current structure consists mainly of Pashtuns, who form less than half of the Afghan population, and there is no female participation in the provisional setup yet.

