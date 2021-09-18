Pakistan has joined the war on terror and now the US blames Pakistan for its own failures, PM Imran Khan interview with RT





Oversight Office: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has joined Washington’s war on terror and now the United States is blaming Pakistan for its own failures in Afghanistan.

Pakistan suffered heavy losses when it joined Washington’s war on terror, and in the end, the United States has always blamed Pakistan for its own setbacks in Afghanistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an exclusive interview with Russia Today (RT) Arabic.

He was of the opinion that Pakistan had been seriously affected after joining the US-led global campaign against terrorism because before Islamabad had trained the Islamist Mujahedin fighters, who were funded by the US CIA to lead the war against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s. But since it was the turn of the United States to invade Afghanistan and Pakistan aiding the United States, these groups (the Islamist mujahedin) fell apart. turned against Pakistan, calling Pakistan a collaborator of the United States. He said he was opposed to Pakistan’s support for the American invasion, but a military dictator made the decision to put Pakistan at war against Afghanistan.

We trained them to fight against foreign occupation, it was a holy war – a jihad, but when the same people turned on the American invasion of Afghanistan, we told them that jihad against the United States was terrorism, so they turned on us (Pakistan). They called us collaborators so they started terrorist acts against Pakistan. Then the Pashtun ethnic group came to the Pakistani side of the driller and they too thought we were collaborators. There have been two failed suicide bombings against General Musharraf in the military. There were fifteen militant groups attacking the state of Pakistan, Prime Minister Khan said.

He was of the opinion that Pakistan made the greatest sacrifices in the war in Afghanistan. No Pakistanis were involved in 9/11 and Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident, but Pakistan was a victim of this incident.

To a question, he said that if you consider that Pakistan helped the Taliban against the United States, it would mean that Pakistan is stronger than the United States and all European countries and Pakistan with a militia. 60,000 to 70,000 men carrying small arms managed to defeat an army of 300,000 soldiers.

Unfortunately, a military dictator put Pakistan in the war with the United States and this war cost Pakistan 80,000 people. We lost over $ 100 billion [from] the economy. And in the end, we were blamed for the failure of the Americans in Afghanistan. I felt it was very unfair to Pakistan. He was of the opinion that the United States must play a big role in Afghanistan to save humanitarian crises because the United States had been in Afghanistan for 20 years. Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan to strengthen national unity and create long-term stability in the war-torn country.

We believe that in the interests of Afghanistan and for long-term stability, an inclusive government should be formed to strengthen unity there, ”he said.

He said Pakistan was working with Afghanistan’s neighbors to determine what the Afghan government should do so that the international community could recognize it and that the imperative step would be the establishment of an inclusive government. in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is a diverse country, but the Taliban are a Pashtun movement and the Pashtuns make up half of the population. However, there are also Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras who are in great numbers.

He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe was important because it brought together almost all of Afghanistan’s neighbors and the Afghanistan issue is important for the whole region.

“Afghanistan is at a historic crossroads and it will either move towards stability after wars for four decades or it will go in the wrong direction and chaos and huge humanitarian and refugee crises will be created and this will affect all. neighbors of Afghanistan, “he continued. .

Prime Minister Khan was of the opinion that a propaganda campaign had been launched by India claiming that Pakistan was responsible for the collapse of the former Afghan government. He wondered how it was that the 300,000 Afghans? He said a full analysis should be done to find out why the world’s bravest nation’s army laid down their arms without a fight.

