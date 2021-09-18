Karo Regent appreciates President Jokowi’s visit to North Sumatra





Karo, TuntasOnline.com President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that the ranks of the North Sumatra Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) will continue to push for the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19 . The President of the Republic of Indonesia wants vaccine stocks in the regions not to be stored for long. This was conveyed by President Jokowi during a meeting with North Sumatran Governor Edy Rahmayadi, Forkopimdasu, Regents / Mayors from all over North Sumatra including Regent Karo Cory S Sebayang at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall , governor’s office, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman number 41, Médan, yesterday. Joko Widodo does not want a vaccine stock in all regions so that the acceleration of the vaccine can be implemented. We are running against time, do not let the stocks be in the regions, the vaccines are injected into the community, after asking the governor. “Now we have a stock of vaccines, although at first we had difficulty getting vaccines because the state put people first,” Jokowi said at a briefing in Forkopimda in the north. from Sumatra, Thursday (9/16). The overall vaccination achievement in North Sumatra reached 25.7% for the first dose and 15.9% for the second dose, even for the third dose it reached 47.4%. Joko Widodo appreciates the performance of North Sumatra in terms of vaccination, but according to him they still need to be improved if the goal is to be quickly reached. 26% for the general public and 24% for the elderly, I appreciate the hard work of all of you, but we still have to pursue our target because it is still far from the target. This requires cooperation with all parties, Forkopimda, religious leaders, the community, Jokowi explained. Karo Regent Cory Sriwaty Sebayang said on Saturday (09/18) that the Karo Regency government will continue to work to increase immunizations in the community. Accelerating vaccination will protect the public from the impact of Covid-19. Despite everything, he recalled that health protocols (Prokes) remained essential in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We continue to press for vaccination in the villages of the Karo regency. However, vaccination is no excuse for us to ignore health protocols, Prokes remains the top priority for now, added the Karo Regent. In addition to the Prokes discipline factor, we continue to increase vaccinations. However, don’t be sloppy and ignore the Prokes, but be disciplined about the Prokes and keep strengthening 3T. The Karo regional government really appreciates and will continue to work according to the expectations of President Jokowi yesterday during his visit to North Sumatra, ”Cory said. Present at the Indonesian President’s briefing with TNI Commander Hadi Tjahjanto of North Sumatra Forkopimda, BIN Chief Budi Gunawan, Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi, Vice Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah and entourage presidential. The regent and the mayor were also present as well as elements of Forkopimda both virtually and physically in the Tengku Rizal Nurdin hall. (RT / TO)

