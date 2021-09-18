Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday sparks opposition and farmers protests, BJP prayers | Chandigarh News





CHANDIGARH / HISAR / BATHINDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday on Friday drew greetings from officials and BJP supporters, but the prime minister and his government also came under heavy criticism from agricultural unions and political parties in opposition on this occasion.

BJP Haryana President Om Prakash Dhankhar went so far as to perform a yagya (prayer) in the courtyard of Mansa Devi temple in Manimajra to mark Modis’ 71st birthday.

In Hisar district of the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Covid-19 vaccination camp in Hansi to celebrate Modis’ birthday, the Youth Congress fry pakoras in front of the mini -secretariat to highlight unemployment under the BJP in the country.

In neighboring Mansa District, Punjab, farmers staged a protest and attempted to break into the district’s India Post headquarters when they learned that Mansa BJP officials and workers were sending letters of congratulations to Modi. . When the police arrested them, the farmers staged a protest outside.

To Mansa Devi, Dhankar spoke about Modis’ connection to the state, recalling that in 1996, Modi came to Haryana as the head of the BJP and spent a lot of time in the state. “The party brigade formed by Modi leads the organization and the government,” he said. In Mansa, spirits were rising during the day. The farmers alleged they were fighting an uphill battle and lost more than 600 farmers in the ongoing protests so the BJP was not allowed to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister, who was responsible of the misery of the farmers.

BJP activists, instead of holding an assembly to celebrate the anniversary, decided to send letters to the prime minister and arrived at the post office with Mansa Mandal president Rohit Kumar. However, the farmers arrived at the site when they learned about it.

BKU bloc secretary (Ekta Dakaunda) Makhan Singh Bhainibagha said that upon learning that BJP leaders were sending letters, they had also arrived there. “We will even protest against the houses of the leaders who played a role in sending letters of congratulations to Modi,” he said.

Activists from the Punjab Kisan Union peasant organization also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar also announced the launch of a campaign, named Sewa Aur Samarpan (Service and Dedication), to mark Modis’ birthday. He said the campaign will end on October 7, when Modis’ 20-year reign as CM and PM is over.

In Hisar, Vice President Ranbir Gangwa, Deputy Kamal Gupta and BJP District Chairman Captain Bhupendra participated in separate blood donation camp and plantation events.

At the mini-secretariat, local councilor Krishna Satrod called the prime minister’s birthday “national unemployment day”. The Youth Congress also organized a protest procession in front of the Hisar mini-secretariat.

Satrod once said that Modi said that setting up a pakoda stand also generates work. “But, today, when we got together with all the items needed to fry the pakodas, we realized that it was not cheap. For that, too, it will require spending a lot of money, which almost no young unemployed will have, ”he said.

