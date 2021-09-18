China officially asks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement abandoned by Trump





The talks won’t be straightforward – China and Australia are already in the midst of an economic and trade dispute, as Beijing blocks billions of dollars in Australian exports, despite the two countries having a free trade agreement . Yet, last week, China publicly pressured Canberra to support joining the deal. Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the 11 member countries would have to agree before China’s candidacy could be considered. Credit:Sarah baker Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday that all 11 member countries should agree to start negotiations and emphatically stressed that China should speak directly to other countries. Australian ministers have not spoken to their Chinese counterparts since early last year, and Tehan is still awaiting a response to a letter he sent to Trade Minister Wang Wentao in January. China, in accordance with CPTPP procedures, will initiate the necessary consultations with its members, Lijian said in Beijing. China’s accession to the agreement will contribute to regional economic recovery after COVID-19, and the candidacy demonstrates China’s strong determination to open up and promote regional economic cooperation, he said. Canada is another CPTPP member that is in conflict with China, with a Canadian citizen jailed for 11 years and another still awaiting conviction in cases believed to be related to the arrest in Canada of the daughter of the founder of Huawei. A former U.S. trade official said China’s membership in the group was uncertain given its trade regime and focus on more central control of its economy. Loading It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to see how they could adopt the CPTPP rules governing state-owned enterprises, labor, e-commerce, free flow of data, among others, as well as comprehensive commitments on access to the public. market, said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former acting deputy US trade representative. Japanese Finance Minister Aso Taro also expressed doubts about China’s ability to meet the demands. Is China in a state where it can join? Aso asked Friday in Tokyo. From the perspective of the 11 nations that will be accepting new members, right now we’re about to ask if we’re going to do it? Truly? The CPTPP is one of the largest free trade agreements in the world and the 11 signatories have a combined economic value of around $ 18.5 trillion, or about 13% of the world’s gross domestic product. Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/china-formally-applies-to-join-trade-deal-alongside-australia-that-trump-dumped-20210918-p58stg.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos